Design proposals for two new Toronto waterfront parks released

This city sure loves its design competitions. From opening up roads on King Street for temporary art installations as part of the King Street Pilot Project to placing hulking structures on beaches, there's no question that competitions are a City of Toronto favourite. Even for parks.

Today in design competition news, shortlisted proposals for the York Street and Rees Street Park Design Competition have been selected and are on display on the project website and in the Rotunda at City Hall to allow for public feedback.

The competition was announced earlier this year and welcomed international submissions. The two new parks will be put in place along Queens Quay: construction of the York Street Park is expected to begin in 2019, Rees Street Park in 2020.

The aim of the competition, according to Waterfront Toronto, is to "set new standards for inclusive design, sustainability, and climate resilience."

The selected submissions, five for each park, are from:

York Street Park

Rees Street Park

The shortlisted proposals will be on display at City Hall until 5:00 p.m. on July 17.