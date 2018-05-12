The top 15 sailing clubs in Toronto

Sailing clubs are a plenty in Toronto because we're lucky enough to have easy access to Lake Ontario. These clubs offer a safe place to moor your boat and almost all of them offer lessons. If you're new to the sport, one of the below clubs is a good place to start your journey.

Here are my top picks for sailing clubs in Toronto:

Non-profit and volunteer-run sailing club, this club is located on three acres of land on Humber Bay along the north shore of Lake Ontario. Although membership is required to use the club's fleet, one need not be a member to enter the club's Learn to Sail Program.

This 200-member sailing and paddling club on Regatta Road is volunteer-run and a non-profit co-op. This club is more of a small boat club, keelboats and boats with cabins aren't allowed. Their membership and initiation fees are also lower than other clubs.

Located within Tommy Thompson park, this sailing club is a self-described "boat self-help" and "urban wilderness sailing club" where members adopt a DIY attitude. There are no monthly bar and restaurant fees and the clubhouse is run on solar power.

This sailing club is, you guessed it, right on Centre Island, west of the Toronto Island Marina on the north shore. Membership allows for complete access to the club's fleet. Members can take part in the club's lessons, clinics, and racing programs.

This sailing club is just east of downtown, near Cherry Beach. Membership includes CYA (Canadian Yachting Association) certified beginner lessons to Level CANSail II. Members enjoy unlimited use of the club's sailing fleet.

Located just next door to Mooredale, this club offer a wide variety of sailing courses, but full membership is a requirement. They're also a non-profit and it's not a requirement to own a boat to sail there.

Opposite Billy Bishop Airport, this is more of a keelboat (bigger boat) club, but they also offer an adult learn to sail program for instruction in smaller, more responsive sailboat handling. Courses here are open to non-members.

From the people behind King West's Spoke Club is the Island Yacht Club on the Toronto Islands. For a pretty penny you have access to a full range of amenities including 140 docks, tennis courts and a swimming pool. They also run a sailing school.

This east-side club near the Beaches has a pretty unique membership structure, so if you're interested in joining take a look at which type of membership works best for you. The club offers a licensed restaurant, patio and lounge.

Both a sailing club and school, this is a great place in Humber Bay Park to make new friends at the club, write your exam to get the Toronto Harbour License and take a course in basic keelboat cruising.

This sailing club is nestled amid the other sailing clubs beyond the port on Regatta Road. The club offers lessons to members only, but membership gets you unlimited access to the fleet.

This sailing club is further west than most, but also boasts prime amenities like winter storage facilities and a mobile marine lift. They also offer lessons for everyone — no matter the skill level.

Self-described as "one of Toronto's oldest and friendliest sailing clubs", this sailing club on the Toronto Islands has plenty of opportunities for members to sail and make friends while they're at it during their Wednesday night racing series. They've even got a club magazine.

This is one wide-reaching sailing club. They have clubhouses for members in the city and on the Toronto Islands. They also have programs for adults who are brand new to the sport that can be taken by non-members.

Across from Billy Bishop airport, this sailing club boasts interconnected floating docks, swing moorings, Thursday night Race Nights, an "informal winter program" and Wi-Fi.