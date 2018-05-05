Sailing lessons in Toronto come with epic skyline views

Sailing lessons in Toronto are easy to find. A few of the sailing clubs offer courses for non-members, but there are also independent places to go to for lessons as well.

Here are my picks for places to learn how to sail in Toronto.

TSCC offers sailing lessons of all kinds, for kids and adults. All sailing instructors are trained and certified by Sail Canada and national authorities on both boat and water safety. Lessons cost $476.00 or $699.00, depending on if you want to learn on a dinghy or a keelboat.

Harbourfront Centre offers an introductory lesson for $140 for those who have never been sailing before. This can be quite helpful if you'd like to start sailing but feel intimidated. If you want to come back for more, they also offer a basic cruising course for $755.

If you want to learn to sail a dinghy, the National Yacht Club teaches a course that's open to non-members for $490. Sailing courses for kids are also open to non-members for $1100 per session.

If you're in the east end of the city, you may prefer to sail out of Ashbridge's Bay. While this is a sailing club, membership is not required for adults or kids who want to take courses. Prices range from $100 to $1000 depending on what course you want to take.

RCYC has programs available for adults who are brand new to the sport, or who just need a refresher. Non-member course prices are $360 per session for introductory sailing courses and $460 per session for CANSail courses.

Further west, in Mississauga, is the Port Credit Yacht Club that offers courses for everyone—no matter the skill level. Prices range from $545 to $1500. There's also a course for the little ones, ages 5-7, who've been bitten by the sailing bug early.

Sailing Fanatics, like Harbourfront, offers a one-hour introductory sailing lesson for $50. If you decide you want to come back they've also got full-length courses starting at $335.00.