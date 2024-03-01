Check out the epic multi-disciplinary puppet show coming to Toronto this March

An exciting large-scale cinematic shadow puppet performance is coming to the Meridian Arts Centre, and it’s sure to be unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.

Directed by Hamid Rahmanian, Song of the North is based on the epic love story of Bijan and Manijeh from Shahnameh, also known as The Book of Kings.

The original text was written around 1000 CE by Ferdowsi, a Persian poet and author.

While Shahnameh is known for being one of the longest epic poems written by a single poet, Song of the North focuses solely on the singular love story of Bijan and Manijeh within the vast work, as envisioned by Hamid Rahmanian in an 80-minute English runtime.

Song of the North, as we know it today, tells the story of Manijeh, a heroine from ancient Persia who must rescue her true love and help prevent a war.

Considered a national treasure in Iran, this historical and cultural touchstone has been crafted into a one-of-a-kind multimedia experience for viewers of all ages to experience a tale of courage and unity.

Featuring 500 hand-made puppets and a talented cast of nine actors, this isn’t your standard puppet show.

It combines shadow puppetry, projected animation, music, movement and theatre to tell an epic love story that challenges the Eurocentric worldview of art.

Painstaking care has been put into every aspect of the show -- from the performance, the intricately detailed puppets and the moving original score brought to life together by a dedicated cast and crew.

With four showings scheduled throughout March, you’ll have a limited opportunity to catch Song of the North before it hits the Broadway stage for its 15-night debut -- so don’t hesitate to experience this unique form of artistry right here in Toronto.

Tickets range from $55 to $100 and can be purchased online.