5 SodaStream recipes that'll be the talk of your Toronto holiday party

'Tis the season for holiday gatherings in Toronto. Whether you're the host with the most or want to supplement the drink menu for someone else, SodaStream is the perfect way to craft personalized beverages and cater to all sorts of guests.

No need to lug pre-made cans and bottles to your get-together. The SodaStream sparkling water maker helps make beverages with ease. It even allows you to control carbonation, guaranteeing a perfect drink every time while ensuring sustainability.

Here are five recipes you can make with a SodaStream that are sure to be the talk of the party.

Mistletoe Mashup

For this festive beverage, you'll need an ounce of grenadine, a cup of SodaStream Lemon-Lime or SodaStream Ginger Ale soda, and a cherry, if you're feeling extra festive.

Fill a glass with ice, add the grenadine and soda, and top with a cherry. That's all there is to it! You can make this mocktail into a cocktail by adding two ounces of vodka.

The New Old Fashioned

This classic beverage takes a new twist on a classic cocktail. You'll need an ounce-and-a-half of whiskey, a splash of simple syrup, a dash of bitters, three ounces of SodaStream Pepsi Zero Sugar, and an orange slice.

Combine the ingredients in a whiskey glass with ice and top with the orange slice garnish. Omit the whiskey for an alcohol-free version that's just as classy.

You're a Jam

For this fruity refresher, you'll need strawberry jam, honey, lemon juice, four ounces of cranberry juice, SodaStream sparkling water, a lemon twist, and a sprig of rosemary.

Add the jam, honey, and squeeze of lemon to a fancy glass. Top with cranberry juice, SodaStream sparkling water, and ice. Garnish with the lemon twist and rosemary sprig, and enjoy!

Pear Mango Tango

This sweet treat will transport you miles away from Toronto's harsh winter to a tropical paradise. Gather four ounces of mango juice, two ounces of pear juice, a squeeze of lemon juice, 0.3 ounces of lemongrass syrup, SodaStream sparkling water, raspberries, and mint leaves.

Start by filling a tall glass with ice. Add the juices and syrup to the glass, before topping with fresh sparkling water, raspberries, and mint leaves for garnish. Bon appetite!

The Golden Hour

Ah, a mocktail that's as refreshing as it is delicious! You'll need a green apple, cucumber slices, basil leaves, four ounces of apple juice, a squeeze of lime juice, 0.3 ounces of lemongrass syrup, SodaStream sparkling water, edible gold dust, and an apple slice for garnish.

Add apple, cucumber, and basil to a cocktail shaker and muddle. Then add the apple juice, lime, lemongrass syrup, and ice to the shaker and shake it up. Strain into a fancy glass with fresh ice. Add the gold dust, top with SodaStream sparkling water, and garnish with an apple slice. Voila!

With the SodaStream, crafting bespoke beverages for everyone from home has never been easier. Need to stock up on your favourites or grab a practical gift? SodaStream is offering a 25 per cent discount on all flavours from December 21 until January 1, 2024.

If you don’t already own a SodaStream, you can pick up the Terra model for a discounted price from December 21 until January 1, 2024. You can also check out SodaStream's website for a full list of cocktail recipes and flavours.

Your guests – and your wallet – will surely thank you.