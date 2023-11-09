Everything to know about Intel’s EVO laptops before Black Friday in Canada

Black Friday is just around the corner, and Best Buy Canada is about to be flooded with some amazing deals on the best Intel-powered laptops.



Whether you’re shopping for the perfect gift for a new student this holiday season, or you’re looking to upgrade your old tech, the range of Intel Evo laptops are some of the most evolved on the market — making the choice easier than ever when it comes to buying the best.

To help you narrow down which laptop would suit your needs, we’ve rounded up the top Intel laptops that’ll be on sale this Black Friday in Canada — Friday, November 24.

If you’re looking for a flexible laptop, then look no further! Boasting the versatility of being a two-in-one laptop/tablet hybrid, the Lenovo Yoga 7 literally bends over backwards as part of its functional design.

Powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, you’ll get incredibly fast performance to get all your tasks done and a 2K touchscreen display that has a crisp picture quality. Its form factor 360-degree hinge allows you to have the power of a computer and the convenience of a tablet in one device.

The touch-sensitive display gives you smooth control, letting you write on your screen with ease whether you’re jotting down notes, doodling or creating digital art.

Gamers, get ready to level up your setup with the perfect balance of speed, power, and portability.

The ASUS Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop is powered by the Intel Core i9-13900H processor and features an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card. With 1 terabyte of storage and 16GB of DDR4 memory, you won't be dropping frames anytime soon.

The laptop also features Dolby Atmos speakers for high-fidelity sound, an ROG Nebula display for a stunning visual experience and a MUX Switch to help optimize your frame latency and battery life.

An ideal study buddy for students, the ASUS Vivobook 15 has everything you need to ace your next final.

Powered with an Intel Core i5 CPU, you’ll get fast, responsive performance to complete your everyday tasks with ease.

The best feature of this laptop is the 15.6-inch FHD OLED display, which is perfect for watching movies when you’ve “finished all your work” (wink, wink).

And don’t fear any sudden drops with this laptop — the ASUS Vivobook 15 is built with military-grade durability, which means it can survive even the harshest conditions.

If you’re looking to get yourself a brand new Intel Evo laptop, mark your calendars for November 24 and head to Best Buy Canada this Black Friday for deals you won’t find anywhere else.