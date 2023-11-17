Your Giving Tuesday donation could help heal the future for SickKids patients

Giving Tuesday is one of the most important charitable days of the year. If you haven't decided on which organizations to support with intention just yet, consider donating to SickKids Foundation.

When you give to SickKids this Nov. 28, your donation will be triple-matched in value, meaning it will go even further towards SickKids' mission to Heal The Future for kids — kids like Shaan.

When Shaan was born, he suffered repeated seizures, which meant he had to spend the next three weeks in the NICU at SickKids.

He was later transferred to the neurology and epilepsy ward, where dedicated doctors conducted diagnostic tests and genetic testing to figure out what was causing the seizures.

After rigorous testing, Shaan underwent whole-exome sequencing, which ultimately led to the discovery of a variation in a gene that is known to cause epileptic seizures in infancy. It's called KCNT1-related epilepsy and is classified as a rare disease.

Shaan and his parents, Sumit and Rachna, spent the first four months of his life living at SickKids. Even after his diagnosis, there was no clear path forward for them, which was extremely stressful for the family.

Traditional medications offered little relief, as Shaan experienced 20 to 30 seizures daily. Fortunately, Shaan soon qualified for an evolving therapy using CBD oil, which has helped to reduce the frequency of seizures.

Today, Shaan is lovingly cared for by his parents, brothers and grandparents at home.

The family credits SickKids for helping them understand Shaan's condition and find the resources necessary for his care, to ultimately provide him with the best possible life.

"SickKids is well-known as a world-class medical facility but they don’t get enough credit and notice for what they do for families mentally and emotionally," says Sumit. "They saved us."



Shaan's story is a reminder that every kid is one-of-a-kind and needs personalized care.

This is precisely why SickKids recently unveiled its new future-focused approach to child healthcare, Precision Child Health (PCH).



SickKids Foundation's new mission is to Heal The Future, using modern medical approaches to deliver better outcomes for patients in the months, years and decades to come.

Harnessing cutting-edge science, technology, and data insights, Precision Child Health will allow SickKids to focus on three main pillars: faster diagnosis, smarter treatment, and better prediction — one day, stopping disease before it starts.

Your donation to SickKids this Giving Tuesday will help fund Precision Child Health, meaning you have the chance to help Heal The Future for kids like Shaan.

When you donate on Giving Tuesday this Nov. 28, your donation will be triple-matched in value.

For more information or to donate, visit SickKids Foundation online.