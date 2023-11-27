5 festive gifts you can give to SickKids patients who can't be home for the holidays

The holiday season is all about spreading cheer and giving selflessly to others. As we jump into festivities, there's no better way to share that joy than with SickKids Get Better Gifts, a heart-warming program that supports patients during the holidays and all year round.

For SickKids patients who are in the hospital, their festivities may look different. A Get Better Gift is more than just a present, it's an opportunity to provide lasting holiday memories so patients and their families don't have to miss out on any festive magic.

From cookie-baking experiences to fun holiday decorations, here are five Get Better Gift ideas to help SickKids patients and their families enjoy a festive holiday season this year.

The Holiday Decorations gift ($35) will create holiday cheer for patients and staff to deck the halls and adorn some holiday trimmings to areas of the hospital like patient rooms and play spaces.

"When you spend holidays in the hospital, you realize that the walls surrounding you are not only bursting with knowledge and care that will save your life, but they're bursting with love and care that will change your life," says SickKids patient Colm, who has spent many holidays at the hospital.

For just $35, you can give patients some holiday magic with the Stocking Surprise gift, providing patients with an extra-special item during the holiday season.

Bring the comforting smell of warm cookies to patients and their families at the hospital with the gift of Gingerbread Decorating ($20). This present provides baking materials and ingredients, allowing patients to take part in those special holiday traditions

The Handmade Hannukah gift ($36) provides children with arts and crafts supplies to create their very own Hannukah-themed handicrafts like dreidels and menorahs.

Purchase the Joy of Entertainment gift ($500) so SickKids patients and their loved ones can enjoy some relaxing time watching holiday movies and shows around the TV.

No matter which Get Better Gift you decide to purchase this holiday season, you'll be giving SickKids patients the feeling of home, plus the chance to create their own special holiday memories, just like any other kid.

There are so many gift options to help patients during the holiday season. And right now, select gifts are being matched by Sobeys and Pizza Pizza for an even bigger impact!*

Head to the Get Better Gifts website to discover all the special gifts you can purchase for SickKids patients this year.