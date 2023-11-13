Sponsored
Kendall Bistretzan
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto eaton centre christmas tree 2023

Kick off the holidays with CF Toronto Eaton Centre's annual tree-lighting ceremony

‘Tis the season at CF Toronto Eaton Centre, where the iconic 114-foot-tall Christmas tree will be making its reappearance to kick off the holidays.

The official Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. Hosted by Canadian rock icons, Barenaked Ladies, the celebration will feature performances from the legendary band, as well as an epic singalong with the Toronto Children’s Chorus

If you can’t make it to the Tree Lighting Ceremony, fear not — there’s still plenty of festive family fun to be had between Nov. 15 and Dec. 24 as the CF Toronto Eaton Centre becomes CF Winterville, an immersive winter wonderland!

Featuring visits with Santa, live performances, and indoor snow that will fall multiple times a day, a visit to the CF Toronto Eaton Centre is the perfect time to spark holiday excitement and get a few family photos in front of the picturesque Christmas tree.

And it wouldn’t be Christmas without giving back to the community, which is why each time it snows at CF Toronto Eaton Centre, $500 will be donated to Covenant House, Canada’s largest agency that serves youth experiencing homelessness, for a total holiday gift of $100,000. 

toronto eaton centre christmas lighting 2023If you still need to cross some items off your shopping list, CF Sherway Gardens' Holiday Market will be running from Nov. 23 to Dec. 23. Located in the north end of the West Toronto shopping centre, the market will feature local merchants selling unique and trendy gifts.

This is a season of magic you and your family won’t want to miss out. Check out the entire lineup of holiday fun online, and let the good times begin!

CF Toronto Eaton Centre Tree Lighting Ceremony 
  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Where: Centre Court, CF Toronto Eaton Centre — 220 Yonge Street, Toronto
  • Time: 6 pm

Following the Tree Lighting, the CF Toronto Eaton Centre will transform into CF Winterville from Nov. 15 to Dec. 24.

CF Sherway Gardens Holiday Market
  • When: Every Thursday to Sunday, between Nov. 23 and Dec. 23, 2023
  • Where: North end, CF Sherway Gardens — 25 The West Mall, Etobicoke
  • Time: Thursday: Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm; and Sunday: 11 am to 6 pm

Not in Toronto? Not a problem. All Cadillac Fairview shopping centres across the country will be transforming into their own versions of CF Winterville, featuring holiday décor, tree-lighting ceremonies, visits with Santa, and more. Happy Holidays!

