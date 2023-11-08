Axe throwing at BATL Toronto is the perfect holiday party idea and spots are filling up

November and December mean bucketloads of holiday parties and festivities. And yet, the looming group holiday event, or dare we say "holiday office party," often gets a bad rap.

But that doesn't mean you have to settle for drab decorations, sandwich platters or lack-lustre entertainment in your dad's basement, or your office's conference room.



Thanks to BATL Axe Throwing, you can pump up the fun with your crew, but make sure you book your festivities soon before spots fill up!

BATL Axe Throwing's Party Packs are the best way to experience a new sport and bond with your friends, family or team, for some yuletide joy, and maybe even some stress relief!

The BATL "Premium" Party is the best option for you and your squad of up to 24 people, as it comes with a dedicated coach for your entire event! They'll teach you how to handle and throw axes safely and host a managed tournament for the group — it's the best experience with the highest value.

Flat rate pricing is the best option for you and your smaller group of six to 12 people — the more people the better the deal. Pick from one- or two-hour party packages, with a flat rate per group starting at just $144.99.

Each package comes with one bar drink per thrower, and BATL Axe works with local food partners so you can order snacks and dinner while you're throwing your best axe.

If you've never thrown an axe for the sheer joy of it, it's exactly what it sounds like — friends, family or coworkers throwing axes at a target (in an extremely safe environment, don't worry), with drinks, food and loads of holiday amusement.

You can even use this event as some friendly workplace competition — are you going to let the sales department have the best score?!

BATL has been designed so that everybody feels welcome, safe and included! Safety and accessibility are always a top priority, and everybody can participate no matter their skill level.



Nervous that you won't be able to participate? Not to worry since BATL has knowledgeable staff on site ready to show you how to throw the axes safely and hit the target.

BATL is the original axe-throwing company and the very first to build out the sport across North America. Their leadership team is also the creators of the International Axe Throwing Federation, meaning you're in the best company when it comes to axe throwing.

So what are you waiting for? Now is the time to book your party package at BATL Axe Throwing, with nearly 10 locations across Ontario, for your best holiday group party yet. And because spots are filling up daily, you’ll need to arrange your party ASAP!

Head on over to BATL's webpage, explore party package options and get ready to target fun by throwing some axes this holiday season.