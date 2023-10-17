A brand new Toys"R"Us Canada store has just opened up in Toronto and now is the perfect time to drop by and start your holiday shopping.

Opening its doors at 700 Lawrence Avenue, near Lawrence and Allen in North York, this new Toys"R"Us Canada location is part of a larger store expansion that’s seen 10 stores open across the country — including two first-of-its-kind stand-alone Babies"R"Us locations.

More than just shopping, this special new Toronto store also offers interactive experiences for all customers like toy demonstrations, character meet-and-greets and weekend activities — making it even more fun for the whole family!

The perfect destination for all your present shopping, Toys"R"Us Canada is the place to be if you’re looking for educational toys, books, stuffed animals or big gifts like bikes, train sets and dollhouses.

Toys"R"Us Canada also sells some of your children's favourite brands and characters like Squishmallows, Funko, Fisher-Price, Calico Critters, Paw Patrol and dozens more.

Don't forget that from now until Sunday, December 24, Toys"R"Us Canada will price match with brick-and-mortar and online retailers like Walmart Canada, Hudson's Bay, Canadian Tire, Mastermind Toys and more to make sure you're getting the best price on the products you love.

So get ready to enjoy this brand new Lawrence and Allen store and start the holiday shopping experience in a festive mood!