Part of Toronto's Union Station set to transform into a Japanese shopping experience

Toronto commuters are about to ride the train all the way to Tokyo thanks to a special event bringing a Japanese pop-up subway experience to the city.

Next Stop: Japan is turning the Union Station's western, street-level wing into a typical Japanese 'ekinaka' the concept of inner subway station entertainment and retail, complete with authentic Japanese food, products and cultural exhibits.

This tubular event is co-sponsored by the Consulate General of Japan, the Japan External Trade Organization, the Japan Foundation, and the Japan National Tourism Organization to promote Japanese culture, tourism and products abroad — especially if a trip to Japan is on your travel bucket list.

Visit Union Station between Nov. 1 - 4, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and stop by the west wing to experience the joys and convenience of Japanese subway culture, where things like snacks, apparel and even massages are standard offerings across the Tokyo Metro.

In Japan, train stations are not simply for transportation; they function as community hubs, with lifestyle and entertainment perks.

Whether it's grabbing a meal or picking up your kids from daycare, Japanese commuters enjoy all sorts of amenities on the subway — and now Toronto can too.

The Next Stop: Japan experience is split into four unique experience zones (including culture, artisanal products, tea, and food), helping you explore and enjoy authentic Japanese cuisine, tradition and arts.

Food options include popular Japanese cream buns from Hattendo, bento from Happeace, high-quality tea from Momo Tea and unagi (Japanese eel rice box) from Zen Japan Group.

This pop-up event is also brought to you by the JAPAN STORE, an online Amazon marketplace that sells thousands of Japanese products, including goods that don't regularly ship to Canada.

And since the Union Station JAPAN STORE will be showcasing goods from 20 vendors including UNIQLO, Yamaha and Orika , commuters can do some shopping as well. (Now is your time to stock up on matcha!)

This is one of JAPAN STORE's first dives into the Canadian marketplace and they'll soon be offering a gigantic selection of Japanese goods and products that can be purchased across the nation.

So get ready to be whisked to underground Tokyo and visit Next Stop: Japan at Toronto's Union Station, west wing, from Nov. 1 - 4, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.