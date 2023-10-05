Here are 5 things to know if you've just moved to Canada

So, you're moving to Canada to start a new chapter. Stepping foot in a new country is both exciting and scary at the same time, but knowing what to expect can make things a little easier.

From searching for the perfect apartment to finding the right bank — there's a lot to think about once you arrive.

We caught up with Tareq Hadhad, Shushma Datt, and Isabel Kannan, who recently starred in Bags 2 Riches, to find out their best advice for those who have just arrived in Canada, or are planning to move here.

Dream big

When Shushma Datt first came to Canada in 1972, she knew she wanted a job in the media. At the time, she was told she wouldn't fit in in the profession as a woman of colour.

Undeterred, she charted her own path, going on to build her own radio and TV production company and becoming a pioneer in the broadcasting industry in Canada — even interviewing iconic superstars such as The Beatles and Mick Jagger.

Her advice is to never forget your dreams. "The universe is waiting to fulfill your dreams," Datt tells blogTO. "Work hard, because nothing falls in your lap."

Similarly, Tareq Hadhad made his dreams come true through hard work and perseverance in the face of language and cultural barriers.

Hadhad and his family arrived in Canada after fleeing the war in Syria, where his family's chocolate-making business was destroyed in a bombing. His dream was to reestablish the family business here in Canada, and he later founded Peace by Chocolate in Nova Scotia with a mission to not only create chocolate but also to promote peace, tolerance, and unity.

"It was a challenging journey, but one that was filled with many rewards," says Hadhad. "Embrace your new life as an opportunity for growth."

Prepare for a culture shock

It goes without saying that every country has its own unique culture, and it can take some time to get used to it.

Isabel Kannan is an award-winning Filipino-Canadian actor. Her family immigrated to Canada from the Philippines in 2008 because her parents wanted to give her and her siblings the best opportunities.

When she first arrived, she found the biggest culture shock to be the overall sense of individual autonomy in Canada.

"School in the Philippines was very military-based, you had to do everything the way they said it and when they said it. Here, people question authority more," she says. "And that was a big eye-opener for me. It taught me that I can pave my own path instead of taking

one that’s already there."

Hadhad had a similar experience. "Canada has its own set of cultural norms and customs that were incredibly surprising to us, from politeness to multiculturalism to all sorts of freedoms."

Find your community

Moving somewhere new can be a lonely experience. Let's face it, making new friends isn't always easy, but it's important that you make the effort. Luckily, there are lots of ways to do so.

"Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there and look for your community," Kannan says. "Whether that be a Facebook group or a community centre club. People like you are out there, you just have to meet them halfway and step out of your comfort zone."

As well as socializing with people in your diaspora, try to get to know the locals. This can even be something as simple as striking up a conversation with a neighbour.

"Become an active member of society while translating the skills you brought here into an opportunity of a life. Many Canadians are interested in learning from you too," Hadhad says.

Don't feel guilty about being homesick

Feeling homesick is totally normal — almost everyone experiences it. Rather than trying to push it to the back of your mind and get on with things, Hadhad encourages newcomers to acknowledge their emotions and be kind to themselves.

"Having a piece of home with you can be incredibly comforting," Hadhad tells blogTO. "It might be a small gift from your parents or a favourite cozy blanket. Surrounding yourself with such items can lift your spirits and provide a sense of familiarity."

He adds that staying indoors can intensify the feeling of homesickness, so try to stay active, get outside, and be around others — whether that's going for a walk to explore your new neighbourhood or grabbing a coffee at a local cafe. And always remember that your family and friends back home are just a phone call away.

Create a solid financial foundation

When you arrive in a new country, you'll need a reliable banking partner. A good banking relationship is a major part of that, so choosing one that understands your needs is super important.

"Finding the right bank as a newcomer is a key step in establishing your financial certainty, stability and successfully integrating into your new country's financial system," Hadhad says.

