Sponsored
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 10 hours ago
interac contest

Ontario residents now have the chance to win free TTC rides for a year

Get ready to tap on Toronto!

To celebrate the availability of Interac® Debit as a contactless payment method across the entire TTC system, Interac has launched a new contest where eligible transit riders have the chance to win free adult TTC rides for a whole year.

When riders tap on with their Interac Debit card or a card loaded in their mobile wallet, they pay an adult transit fare directly from their bank account, without having to load passes or purchase tickets. This convenience is extended across the GTHA transit agencies that accept PRESTO, giving riders across the region the option to tap on with debit as well.

interac contestMore and more Canadians are relying on their mobile devices to pay, according to Interac data. More than one billion Interac Debit mobile contactless transactions were recorded over a 12-month period for the first time. 

This trend is also increasing with transit riders. In September, 41 per cent of debit transit transactions on local transit networks used mobile wallets, up from 30 per cent in January.

Interac

The contest is open now until Nov. 3, and age of majority Ontario residents can enter online at interac.ca/TTCcontest

Visit Interac.ca to learn how to pay for your transit fare
with Interac Debit and how to add your Interac Debit card to your
mobile wallet.

*The Interac Random Draw Contest – Mini Rules:
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to age of majority residents of Ontario (Canada). Starts October 25, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. ET and ends November 3, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET. 100 ‘TTC transit rides for a year’ prizes available, each awarded as a $1,939.08 CAD in a cash Interac e-Transfer to use towards the purchase of 12 adult monthly TTC transit passes. Odds depend on number of eligible entries. Math skill-testing question required. Eligible prize winners in the Interac Spin to Win Contest are not eligible to win a prize in this contest. Full rules and entry details at https://content.interac.ca/2023_ttc_free_rides.
 

Lead photo by

Interac Corp. 
