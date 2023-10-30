Ontario residents now have the chance to win free TTC rides for a year

Get ready to tap on Toronto!

To celebrate the availability of Interac® Debit as a contactless payment method across the entire TTC system, Interac has launched a new contest where eligible transit riders have the chance to win free adult TTC rides for a whole year.

When riders tap on with their Interac Debit card or a card loaded in their mobile wallet, they pay an adult transit fare directly from their bank account, without having to load passes or purchase tickets. This convenience is extended across the GTHA transit agencies that accept PRESTO, giving riders across the region the option to tap on with debit as well.

More and more Canadians are relying on their mobile devices to pay, according to Interac data. More than one billion Interac Debit mobile contactless transactions were recorded over a 12-month period for the first time.

This trend is also increasing with transit riders. In September, 41 per cent of debit transit transactions on local transit networks used mobile wallets, up from 30 per cent in January.

The contest is open now until Nov. 3, and age of majority Ontario residents can enter online at interac.ca/TTCcontest.



Visit Interac.ca to learn how to pay for your transit fare

with Interac Debit and how to add your Interac Debit card to your

mobile wallet.