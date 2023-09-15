Sponsored
Katy Brennan
Posted 3 hours ago
lcbo wines

Taste-test a big selection of Ontario VQA wines this fall at the LCBO

Katy Brennan
Posted 3 hours ago
Calling all wine lovers! Get ready to raise a glass to the province and savour intriguing flavours at the LCBO's Ontario VQA wines celebration. 

This fall, LCBO is adding new Ontario VQA wines to its wide selection, and the retailer is hosting in-store tastings across 82 stores, giving customers the chance to sample a variety of Ontario VQA wines.

The tastings will take place every weekend from September 15 to October 7, with a fresh theme each week.

These themes include new Ontario VQA wine additions, signature varietals, sustainable Ontario VQA, and pairing recommendations for Thanksgiving.

lcbo winesThe celebration is all about eliminating the guesswork and making it easy for you to try, buy and serve Ontario VQA wines. Meaning "Vintners Quality Alliance," all Ontario VQA wines are made from 100 per cent Ontario-grown grapes.

So, what are some of the new and exciting products you can expect to see and sample in-store?

When it comes to white wines, new additions include Brunch White Blend VQA, a gorgeous blend of stone fruit aromas, citrus fruit, and honey notes; Saintly The Good Sauvignon Blanc VQA, a well-balanced, fresh, and fruity wine; and Hopetown Sauvignon Blanc VQA, which offers bright notes of lime and tropical fruit. 

lcbo winesFor reds, some highlights are Brunch Red Field Blend VQA, a vibrant wine full of juicy plums and soft spice flavours; D'Ont Poke The Bear Baco Noir VQA, which blends flavours of cedar, dark berries, and sweet herbs; and Vineland Estate Cabernet Merlot VQA, offering the tastes of cherry and red currant on the palate.

You can also expect to see new sparkling wines and rosés such as Mindful Sparkling VQAWayne Gretzky Brut Sparkling VQA, and Lola Light Rosé VQA.

lcbo winesThis annual celebration at the LCBO is an exciting opportunity to elevate your wine experience, learn all about Ontario VQA wines, and discover some new favourites, so don't miss out!

For more information about Ontario VQA wine, or to find in-store tastings near you, visit LCBO online for the full tasting schedule.

