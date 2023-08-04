Turo and GO Transit team up to bring Ontarians more travel options this summer

Start planning your Ontario vacations this summer because an exciting new partnership is providing seamless and convenient travel options for everyone.

Turo, Canada's leading peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace, is now GO Transit's official car sharing partner, strengthening Ontario's transportation system by allowing riders to book vehicle delivery at GO stations across the Greater Golden Horseshoe.

Whether you're coming from a GO train or bus, you'll be able to book a car on Turo for your arrival and continue your trip wherever the summer heat takes you. How about skipping the busy Highway 400 traffic and getting a Turo vehicle once you reach the Barrie GO Station, for a trip to Wasaga Beach?

Ideal for those looking to go beyond traditional transportation routes, Turo expands on GO Transit's extensive network, taking Ontarians wherever they desire, conveniently and without a hitch.

It's a win-win, providing travellers the flexibility to tour the province and beyond while also working towards fewer cars on the road that can be accessed by more people, whether you're flying from afar or looking for a car down the street.

With thousands of active vehicles in Ontario alone, Turo guests have the opportunity to choose from an unparalleled selection of cars, ranging from luxury vehicles to classic commuters and an extensive collection of hybrids and EVs.

Instead of the frustrating experience of renting an "economy vehicle or similar" from a car rental agency — and not knowing what you’ll end up getting — Turo guests can pick and book the exact make and model they want to drive for their occasion, such as a Tesla Model Y 2023 or a Porsche 718 2021.

In celebration of this exciting partnership, GO Transit and Turo are hosting a special in-person contest and immersive takeover of the Skywalk inside Toronto's Union Station.

Union Station visitors just need to download the Turo app and check in with an on-site Turo ambassador to enter to win a Grand Prize valued at $2,500, inclusive of Turo credits and a weekend stay at a luxurious Ontario accommodation.

The activation will be available through August, inspiring visitors to make the most of summer and embark on their own warm-weather adventure:

August 11 (9 a.m. - 8 p.m.)

August 12 (10 a.m. - 8 p.m.)

August 13 (9 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

August 15 (9 a.m. - 8 p.m.)

August 16 (10 a.m. - 8 p.m.)

August 19 (11 a.m. - 8 p.m.)

August 24 - 26 (9 a.m. - 8 p.m.)

August 27 (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

You'll be able to experience first-hand how easily Turo connects travellers with extraordinary experiences as Turo ambassadors give you all the details at the activation.

There's also a special Turo and GO Transit online giveaway, hosted by blogTO, where the lucky winner will receive $2,500 in Turo credits and in PRESTO vouchers, enough for a summer’s worth of Turo adventures and a year’s worth of GO Transit travel.

Just tag two friends in the comments, like the blogTO post announcing the contest, and follow Turo on Instagram for your chance to win.

So get ready for your next Ontario vacation with style and ease by signing up for Turo online or through the app today. Happy travels!