A Scandinavian outdoor clothing retailer just opened a new outlet store near Toronto

Get ready for your next outdoor adventure with discounted prices, because Helly Hansen is opening a brand new outlet store at the Toronto Premium Outlets in Halton Hills.

With a huge selection of clothing and outerwear that'll keep you looking fresh and feeling warm on the slopes, the store will have a bunch of opening-day specials to help you gear up for winter — literally.

The first 25 customers to enter the new shop on Friday, August 25, 2023, are able to score a free duffle bag with any purchase! Plus, customers will be able to spin a special prize wheel all day long to win some amazing treasures.

Known for its high-quality and stylish items, Helly Hansen is a Norwegian brand with roots back to 1877 when founder and sea captain Juell Hansen created the first-ever supple waterproof apparel.

Since then, the brand has continued to innovate the outdoor clothing market and even introduced the first-ever fleece jacket in the 1960s.

Whether you’re looking for quality gear for the upcoming ski season or just want something to help you combat Toronto winter, this new Helly Hansen will come stocked with insulated jackets, parkas, pants and rain gear that suit your style at unbeatable prices.

They also offer pieces for juniors and kids to keep your little ones warm and even offer versatile sailing and watersports styles that will keep you looking chic on the water.

Now is the perfect time to stock up on essentials as the fall season quickly approaches (and with that winter.) Trusted by 55,000 outdoor professionals working in the mountains and on the oceans

around the world, Helly Hansen has you covered.

So mark your calendars for Friday, August 25, 2023, at 10 a.m., and head on over to the new Helly Hansen outlet store at the Toronto Premium Outlets in Halton Hills — and be sure to follow them on Instagram for all the latest updates and deals.