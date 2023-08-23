Sponsored
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
mucho burrito toronto

Mucho Burrito is giving Canadians a special summer discount that won't last long

Sponsored
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

It’s officially the last month of summer, so there’s no better time to soak up all this beautiful season has to offer, whether that’s enjoying good eats with friends or having a relaxing beach day.

To help you make the most of what's left of the sunniest time of year, Mucho Burrito is holding a "Buy 1 Get 1 50% Off" promotion on all their online burritos orders from now until the end of August.

Offering a wide variety of flavourful toppings, Mucho Burrito uses premium ingredients for all of its freshly made in-house salsas and guacamole, which means every element of its burritos are carefully selected to deliver the perfect balance of flavours.  

mucho burrito torontoWhether you’re getting a small, medium, or mucho-sized burrito, Mucho Burrito lets you customize your burrito with a variety of proteins like chicken, steak, chorizo, pork carnitas, beef barbacoa, and plant-based veggie crumble.

Their Mexican-inspired offerings also include toppings like pico de gallo, mango salsa, citrus slaw, roasted chickpeas, and roasted corn. Top that off with Monterey jack cheese, some crema, and a fajita mix of sautéed peppers and onions, and you have yourself the perfect summer meal.

mucho burrito torontoIf their fresh, high-quality ingredients, house-made sauces, or premium burritos aren’t enough to entice you, Mucho Burrito is also offering free delivery on online orders of $50 or more -- which makes ordering that second burrito at a reduced price all that more appealing.

So take advantage of the abundance of amazing ingredients this summer at your nearest Mucho Burrito this promotion only lasts until the end of August 2023.

Lead photo by

Mucho Burrito
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sponsored

Mucho Burrito is giving Canadians a special summer discount that won't last long

Beauty Week is back at Hudson's Bay in Toronto and it's time to get glam

Niagara Parks is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its most surreal attraction

Toronto's Gardiner Museum is showcasing a new ceramic art exhibit by local artists

Make now or never an easy choice with these 5 personal finance tips for Canadians

Turo and GO Transit team up to bring Ontarians more travel options this summer

5 can't-miss destinations in Australia and New Zealand for the ultimate getaway

4 free STEM programs to try at Best Buy Canada's Youth Tech Day in Toronto