Sponsored
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
electric scooter canada

eevee's wants to change the way you explore Toronto with an e-scooter giveaway

The personal electric vehicle (PEV) trend is continuing to boom across Ontario and now is your chance to win your very own e-scooter from the Vancouver-based eevee's.

Crafting top-of-the-line electric unicycles, skateboards, e-scooters, and Onewheels, eevee's has cemented itself as one of the top retailers of PEVs and it's no wonder why.

electric scooter canadaEach product is made with careful precision and eevee's is the only micromobility retailer that carries "rain-friendly" products that are rigorously tested by team members.

Don't just take our word for it — eevee's documents their many product tests and comprehensive reviews on their YouTube channel, so you can get a preview before you test it yourself.

People in Ontario can browse for an eevee's device through convenient online shopping. The company's newly designed website provides an in-store feeling by offering essential info that other PEV websites don't list — including realistic battery life and range estimations — almost like a sales associate is right there with you.

electric scooter canadaThe site even has a speciality EUC Buying Guide, which will walk you through the basics of electric unicycles, the pros and cons of each product, and ultimately help you make your final decision. 

Each eevee's PEV is tested out in real life to get accurate battery range estimates that they call RealRange, meaning customers won't have any surprises in the middle of their travels.

On top of this, eevee's offers one of the best warranties in North America, which includes free two-way shipping to their Burnaby, B.C. service centre for online orders.

electric scooter canadaAnd to prove that eevee's is the number-one choice for all of your PEV needs, the company is giving away a free e-scooter valued at $1,200.

All you have to do is like the blogTO contest post, follow both eevee’s and blogTO accounts and tag a friend in the comments. Unlimited entries allowed. This contest ends on August 25.

Ready to cruise your city in a whole new way? Head over to the eevee's website to browse for your next personal electric vehicle and get to exploring, Toronto! 

Lead photo by

eevee's
