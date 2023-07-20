Here are some of the best dining spots for a date night in Toronto

The sun is high in Toronto this summer, and love is in the air. All that romance might make you and your date a bit hungry, of course, and Toronto has tons of well-known and low-key spots across the city where you can share a meal with your fling this season.

Whether you're looking for a full-scale adventure or something a bit more laid-back and chill, we've rounded up some must-visit spots for love this summer.

One of the most popular beaches in Toronto, Hanlan's Point on the Toronto Islands is the clothing-optional place to be in warmer months.

Check the ferry times before you invite your date out and pack a picnic basket with a blanket, some beverages and don't forget the yummy snacks!

Smaller, outdoor-friendly foods like sandwiches, fruits, salads and wraps are best for transportation and don't make a mess, plus are easy to lug around throughout the day.

Kensington is known for its beloved local restaurants and quality meals, making the historic area a great first-date spot for food lovers.

For more of a night-friendly date option, head over to Kensington Market and taste-test a range of taco joints dishing out yummy plates. Think of this like bar-hopping but instead of gulping down IPAs, you’ll be able to feast on authentic tacos and maybe even some tequila.



We recommend Seven Lives Tacos y Mariscos, La Chilaca Taqueria, Gus Tacos, or El Rey Mezcal Bar as great starting points.

A beach date is a laid-back way to entertain your partner, but taking a walk as the sun sets over Lake Ontario makes it just a touch more romantic, in the classical sense.

Try the Ashbridges Bay or Martin Goodman Trails that run through Woodbine Beach Park or walk along the boardwalk just as the sun is setting. Make sure to visit the hot dog or ice cream vendors stationed along the beach for a sweet summer treat.

For an early afternoon date, head over to St. Lawrence Market and experience one of the largest outdoor farmers' markets in the city.

Happening every summer Saturday from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Market Lot, you’ll be able to stroll through rows of local vendors selling everything from freshly picked veggies, hand-cut flowers, and artisanal honeys. Don't forget to grab a freshly prepared snack and chat with your love under the warm summer sun.

1. A restaurant-quality meal at home with M&M Food Market

Sometimes, you might want to leave the planning and travelling to the wayside for your next date night. There's nothing like hanging out in the nest, putting some relaxing music on, and having a restaurant-quality meal in your own space with the apple of your eye.

To bring that restaurant-quality home, you can pull out all the stops with some delicious M&M Food Market options, easily impressing your date with how tasty and quick it was to put together.

There's a wide menu to explore featuring appetizers, meals, shareables, and even desserts, plus you have endless options to mix and match.

With no prep needed, a romantic dinner comes together in no time, meaning you'll get more moments to focus on your date with less fuss at the stove.

Some fan-favourite M&M Food Market creations to pick from include the Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Shooters — jalapeno pepper halves filled with cream cheese and wrapped up in smoked bacon; or, the Lobster Mac and Cheese Bites — high-quality lobster and macaroni noodles smothered with mozzarella and mascarpone cheeses and finished with a light coating.

If you're unsure of what your date prefers, why not try the Thai Party Pack? It comes with a bevy of handmade shrimp creations (sourced from Thailand) including sesame-soy shrimp samosas, shrimp and veggie purses, spicy kung pao shrimp rolls, and shrimp toasts.

To pull off the perfect dinner date without a hitch, visit the M&M Food Market website to find your nearest food market location, browse the menu for your favourite options, and visit an in-store location to pick up your products.