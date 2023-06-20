Ontario's favourite ready-made Italian meals from PORTA are now at Longo's

Everybody's favourite ready-to-cook Italian meals are now available at Longo's locations across the province and it's time to start eating!

Launched in 2021, PORTA brings flash-frozen, restaurant-quality and traditional Italian food directly to the homes of families across Ontario.

Now it's even easier to pick up a delish Italiano meal at over 30+ Longo's stores and host a perfect family meal or romantic dinner date.

Creating Italian artisanal, ready-to-cook frozen meals, PORTA's restaurant-quality dishes only use the finest Italian and locally-sourced ingredients, offering traditional recipes and a very simple cooking process that takes less than 15 minutes.

With a constantly-changing menu of over 30 items handmade by experienced chefs, PORTA flash freezes all their products to lock in fresh flavour and nutrients, so you can enjoy easy meals any night of the week.

Staple PORTA meal options include the Peppino and Margherita pizzas and Bologna pasta, which are both available to pick up at your local Longo's location.

They've also just recently launched a brand-new seasonal menu. You won't be disappointed with the new Sorrento Pasta (also known as spaghetti al limone) — a fresh pasta with a light lemon sauce finished with freshly chopped spinach and capers that's perfect for summer.

Another favourite, the Ostia Pasta (spaghetti cacio e pepe), brings together freshly-made spaghetti alla chittara with some classic pecorino cheese and a black pepper sauce.

The Loretta Pizza is also a new seasonal dish and features 100 per cent San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh zucchini, roasted cherry tomatoes, artichokes, black olives and fresh basil leaves.

Keeping with the summery theme, PORTA's Limone Mousse is a perfect way to end your meal — zesty and light lemon notes finish with a sweet vanilla crumble.

To find a Longo's location selling PORTA meals and learn about exclusive promotional discounts, visit PORTA's website today.