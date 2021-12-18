Culinary team behind Terroni just launched meal delivery service PORTA in Ontario

An Italian meal delivery service has just launched in Toronto from the culinary talents behind two of the city's most popular restaurants and bakeries.

PORTA, which means door or carry is the first subscription meal box for Italian food in the province.

The company is bringing traditional dishes to over seven million people in Ontario with fresh ingredients and gourmet flavours.

All the food is handmade by the same chefs who've mastered menus at Terroni, Sud Forno and Spaccio.

After 25 years, Cosimo Mammoliti, the owner of the Terroni franchise wants to share the food he loves more broadly.

With PORTA, he's working to expand the same high quality Italian food served at his restaurants directly to homes in over 50 towns.

There's a diverse list of options to choose from with PORTA, they offer eight different pizzas and pastas, along with four desserts.

Even if you're in a rush, you can have home cooked meals, since the food takes 15 minutes or less to serve.

It arrives to your home in flash frozen form to preserve flavours and make it easier to store at home.

PORTA is extremely flexible, you can choose between weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly subscription boxes to be delivered right to your door.

You can pause, skip, or cancel the service anytime you'd like, so if you're away from home one week, nothing will be wasted.

Order your box by visiting EATPORTA.com, ten-inch pizzas are $11.99, two servings of pasta is set at $18.99, and the dessert pack coming in 4 servings comes to $13.99.

Right now, you could win up to $500 in gift cards to PORTA when you follow @eatporta on social media and tag a pizza or pasta lover in the comments.