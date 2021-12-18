Sponsored
Breanna Xavier-Carter
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
porta delivery toronto

Culinary team behind Terroni just launched meal delivery service PORTA in Ontario

Sponsored
Breanna Xavier-Carter
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

An Italian meal delivery service has just launched in Toronto from the culinary talents behind two of the city's most popular restaurants and bakeries.

PORTA, which means door or carry is the first subscription meal box for Italian food in the province. 

porta delivery torontoThe company is bringing traditional dishes to over seven million people in Ontario with fresh ingredients and gourmet flavours. 

All the food is handmade by the same chefs who've mastered menus at Terroni, Sud Forno and Spaccio

porta delivery torontoAfter 25 years, Cosimo Mammoliti, the owner of the Terroni franchise wants to share the food he loves more broadly.

With PORTA, he's working to expand the same high quality Italian food served at his restaurants directly to homes in over 50 towns. 

There's a diverse list of options to choose from with PORTA, they offer eight different pizzas and pastas, along with four desserts. 

porta delivery torontoEven if you're in a rush, you can have home cooked meals, since the food takes 15 minutes or less to serve. 

It arrives to your home in flash frozen form to preserve flavours and make it easier to store at home. 

PORTA is extremely flexible, you can choose between weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly subscription boxes to be delivered right to your door. 

porta delivery torontoYou can pause, skip, or cancel the service anytime you'd like, so if you're away from home one week, nothing will be wasted. 

Order your box by visiting EATPORTA.com, ten-inch pizzas are $11.99, two servings of pasta is set at $18.99, and the dessert pack coming in 4 servings comes to $13.99. 

porta delivery torontoRight now, you could win up to $500 in gift cards to PORTA when you follow @eatporta on social media and tag a pizza or pasta lover in the comments. 

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim 

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sponsored

Culinary team behind Terroni just launched meal delivery service PORTA in Ontario

Sky-high condo at Toronto's most luxurious hotel is for sale for $2.45 million

This interactive tool shows you the cost of home insurance in your Toronto neighbourhood

You can now get free grocery delivery in Toronto in 30 minutes or less

H&M's new Rewear service in Canada allows you to buy and sell your secondhand clothes

This tech-powered cannabis store now has locations all over Toronto

You can score a free Beyond Meat Burger at A&W Canada this week

This $6.7 million family estate in Mississauga comes with private waterfront living