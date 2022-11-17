Sponsored
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
This Toronto deli has been serving up the best smoked meat sandwiches for decades

If you're looking to try out the best smoked meat sandwiches around Toronto, there's one OG place just north of the city that absolutely must be on your bucket list — and if you aren't feeling a visit in-person, you can order it for delivery right to your door.

If you can't get to the deli in-person, you can still order its eats for delivery.

Centre Street Deli has been serving up the classic sandwiches and other eats near Bathurst and Highway 407 for more than 40 years, and its iconic homey, old-school vibe lets you know that it's a spot truly for locals and those "in the know."

Hand-sliced smoked meat sandwiches are what the restaurant is known for.

Hand-sliced, Montreal-style smoked meat sandwiches are the establishment's specialty, served fatty and no-nonsense between light rye with simple sides like fries, slaw and, of course, a pickle, but there are tons of other things on the menu, too.

Corned beef, tongue, roast turkey, salami and stuffed chicken are among their 10 hot meat deli sandwich selections, with burgers, hot dogs, club sandwiches, BLTs and more also available.

Classic soups, salads and more are also available to order.

Then there are soups — the matzah ball is a fan favourite — salads, omelettes, latkes, and other homestyle fare, all as delicious as it is unpretentious, made from scratch to order and served right to your door if you order through SkipTheDishes.

The potato latkes are another specialty at this spot.

Supporting beloved local gems like Centre Street Deli became more important than ever during lockdown, and through Skip, you can continue to help keep your favourite spots open and thriving for years to come.

The deli and its staff have been a staple in the neighbourhood for decades.

So next time you have a hankering for a certain dish like smoked meat, want to eat local, or both, just think "did somebody say, Skip?" and place your order with Centre Street Deli or another local, with thousands of nearby options available through the platform.

