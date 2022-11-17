This Toronto deli has been serving up the best smoked meat sandwiches for decades

If you're looking to try out the best smoked meat sandwiches around Toronto, there's one OG place just north of the city that absolutely must be on your bucket list — and if you aren't feeling a visit in-person, you can order it for delivery right to your door.

Centre Street Deli has been serving up the classic sandwiches and other eats near Bathurst and Highway 407 for more than 40 years, and its iconic homey, old-school vibe lets you know that it's a spot truly for locals and those "in the know."

Hand-sliced, Montreal-style smoked meat sandwiches are the establishment's specialty, served fatty and no-nonsense between light rye with simple sides like fries, slaw and, of course, a pickle, but there are tons of other things on the menu, too.

Corned beef, tongue, roast turkey, salami and stuffed chicken are among their 10 hot meat deli sandwich selections, with burgers, hot dogs, club sandwiches, BLTs and more also available.

Then there are soups — the matzah ball is a fan favourite — salads, omelettes, latkes, and other homestyle fare, all as delicious as it is unpretentious, made from scratch to order and served right to your door if you order through SkipTheDishes.

