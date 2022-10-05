5 common challenges you'll face in Toronto without a car

Though many would hope they won't need a car when living in a city as dense and bustling as Toronto, there are some things that are just far. And it gets far easier with a vehicle, especially with cycling season coming to an end, public transit's reputation for being less than reliable, and ride-share apps being as costly as they are.

Here are just five of the things that are less challenging when you've got access to some wheels — especially as spacious, intelligent and solid as a Ford Escape — in the winter season in particular:

Getting to some of the city's favourite attractions

As connected as Toronto is by transit, some of our top attractions aren't very accessible by transit and/or are located a bit of a trek away.

The Toronto Botanical Gardens, Aga Khan Museum, the Docks driving range at Polson Pier, and the Toronto Zoo are easier and faster to get to with your own car.

Experiencing a delicious food tour

Did you know some of the best food in the GTA is actually located outside of the downtown core? Commute to Scarborough for a diverse offering of essentials, like Sri Lankan favourite Babu, Jamaican classics at Nicey's, or Indian delights at Saravanaa Bhavan.

Head the other way on another day and hit all the major food groups in Etobicoke. Route 401 Diner, SpiceBros and Indar's Roti and Doubles are just some starting points for a true GTA food experience.

With hundreds of lauded restaurants outside of walkable, downtown Toronto, you'd be hard-pressed to try them all without a set of wheels.

Getting some of your most important errands done

IKEA runs, Home Depot trips, heck, even stooping adventures are all things you'll likely need a car for, especially if you're buying bulky items like furniture or home decor.

And if you're a plant parent, just forget about trying to lug new babies or heavy bags of soil without a vehicle.

Going to the drive-in

The drive-in is one of the activities you'll have to pass up completely if you (or someone you know) doesn't have a car, and an SUV is the perfect vehicle to cozy up in the back, with snacks and blankets.

City hopping

Let's face it - getting anywhere beyond Kipling, Vaughan Metropolitan Centre, Finch or Kennedy Stations is a slog without a vehicle.

Toronto is located perfectly for a quick weekend in Hamilton, Ottawa, Buffalo, Montreal, and tons of other places that make far better road trips than bus trips.