Part of a major Toronto street is now closed for construction for the rest of the year

If you're planning on travelling across College Street anytime soon, get ready for a sticky commute.

Road closures of varying degrees will impact College Street all the way from Bathurst Street to Bay Street, for the rest of the year.

First, between mid-September and mid-November, College Street from Augusta Avenue to Spadina Avenue will be reduced to only one eastbound lane, with no westbound travel.

College Street from St. George Street to Spadina Avenue will also be fully closed to all vehicular traffic. Travel on Spadina Avenue will not be impacted.

#TrafficAlertTO From 7 p.m. tonight until mid-Nov, College St from Bathurst St to Spadina Ave is reduced to only one lane eastbound, no westbound travel. Crews are working to replace TTC tracks + improve bike and pedestrian infrastructure. Plan ahead + use alt routes. pic.twitter.com/82Us3khJJ9 — TO Transportation (@TO_Transport) September 20, 2022

The heavy construction work involves replacement of streetcar tracks, upgrading the existing bike lanes on College Street with physically-separated cycle tracks, integrated TTC and cycle streetcar platforms, curb extensions at specific intersecting streets, and raised intersections at certain locations.

The multiple road closures on College Street are expected to wrap up at different times, some as soon as October, and others as late as December.

The project is expected to take place from September to December 2022, which is approximately two months less than originally planned. Work will take place 24/7 in order to wrap up the project as quickly as possible.

The TTC's 506 Carlton route will be heavily impacted by the road closures. Stops on College Street between Bathurst and St. George and on Carlton Street from Yonge to Jarvis will not be served until further notice.

By extension, the 506 Carlton route will see route diversions both ways via Dundas, between Ossington and Parliament, along with replacement buses, as detailed by the TTC.