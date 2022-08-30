LOTTO MAX Dream Bars are in Toronto for a limited time and could make you a millionaire

Have you ever dreamed of becoming a millionaire? Well, you might want to listen up, because people in Toronto can get a taste of the millionaire lifestyle with the limited edition LOTTO MAX Dream Bars.

Four colourful and bougie flavour options were created by leading food scientists from the University of Guelph in partnership with Toronto-based ice cream shop, Creamery X.

The unique ice cream bars are available only at LOTTO MAX Dreamery pop-ups this summer, while supplies last. Each bar is a lottery ticket and comes with a scannable code for a LOTTO MAX Free Play.

The LOTTO MAX Dream Bars all give you a taste of what it's like to be a millionaire, with luxurious flavours such as Designer Handbag, Private Island, Grail Sneaker, and Rare Oil Painting.

The pop-ups only carry a set amount of each flavour, so make sure to grab your favourite one quickly before they're gone.

To support OLG's mission of reinvesting in the province to make communities stronger, LOTTO MAX has partnered with local charity, Friends of Ruby to donate 100 per cent of the proceeds from the sale of LOTTO MAX Dream Bars.

You can check out the LOTTO MAX Dreamery pop-ups at the following locations to get your LOTTO MAX Dream Bar:

August 27 - 14 Ossington Avenue from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

August 28 - 14 Ossington Avenue from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

September 3, 4 - Cabana Poolbar from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

September 9, 10, 11 - Rolling Loud Music Festival Echo Beach from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m.

September 15, 16 - 400 Front Street W., corner of Blue Jays Way & Wellington from noon to 8 p.m.

September 21 - Post Malone Concert Scotiabank Arena outside main entrance

You must be 18+ to attend.

And, if you share your experience with #LOTTOMAXDreamBars, you can enter the contest for a chance to win exclusive prizes.

Visit their website for future event listings and details.