This rare two-storey penthouse in Toronto has breathtaking city views

A newly-listed Toronto property may be just the place to make those summer barbecue dreams come true.

Located in the popular Roncesvalles neighbourhood, this unit is a rare two-storey opportunity that mixes the best parts of living in a house - ample space and increased privacy – with all the amenities that come with condo life.

There's a lot to love about this airy penthouse, listed by Rene Jagsz with Royal LePage Signature. For starters, it features 10-feet-high concrete exposed ceilings and gorgeous floor-to-ceiling windows from every level. So, you not only get tons of natural light, but also extraordinary views of the city!

Inside, there are two spacious bedrooms plus the den. An elegant oak staircase leads to the upper level with a sun-filled primary bedroom, complete with an ensuite bathroom.

If you love your closet space, this unit is a dream. Thanks to luxurious double closets, you won't find yourself fighting for more room with your S.O. in the near future!

Meanwhile, this loft can easily accommodate more than two. The upper landing is also home to a laundry space and second bedroom with a designer ensuite bathroom.

Downstairs, you'll find the space super inviting thanks to the open-concept plan. The kitchen is fitted with high-end appliances, including a gas stove and full-sized oven. There's also a large pantry, and den.

One of the best parts about this apartment, though, is its oversized terrace. This gorgeous space is perfect if you enjoy hosting. It offers some great views of the city's west end – and even comes with a gas hookup for all those barbecues you’re going to want to start having ASAP.

Currently listed at $1.5 million, the central location, easy access to numerous shops and transit points, not to mention Toronto's favourite High Park, are certainly coveted selling points. The price also includes the kitchen appliances, a parking spot and locker.

All things considered, this one won't be on the market for long so you might want to book a viewing before it's snapped up.