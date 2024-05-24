Real Estate
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted an hour ago
Ontario landlord slammed for renting out dingy shack with no door for $1,350 a month

As rent prices continue to trickle upwards in most major cities throughout Ontario, increasingly sketchy  — and at times, completely inhabitable — rental listings continue to pop up on platforms like Facebook Marketplace and Kijiji, as some greedy landlords look to take advantage of renters strapped for cash. 

Over the past few years, Ontario tenants have virtually seen it all, from skin-crawling basement apartments, to mattresses stuffed at the tops of staircases, pricey rooms packed with bunk beds, and makeshift "rooms" created by flimsy tarps

The latest "horror rental" involves a dingy shack in Sudbury for a staggering $1,350 per month. 

In a since-deleted post on Facebook Marketplace, the landlord shared two head-scratching pictures of the shack, which they advertised as a "studio with one bathroom." 

Sudbury, ON
byu/dinkdiddler inSlumlordsCanada

Similar to other questionable listings that have appeared on rental websites, the ad was quickly reshared on Reddit, where many shared their horror and disgust with the space. 

"This one has to be a joke," one person wrote under the Reddit thread, as others refused to believe that the listing was real. 

"Come on they could get a few bunk beds in there. Imagine the profit potential," another person joked. 

"You would have to be a mushroom to live in those conditions," one comment reads. 

Other horror rentals in recent weeks include a shared one-bedroom apartment in North York for six people for $480 each, a laundry room turned "studio" in Brampton for $550 a month, and a mattress packed into the corner of a living room in Ottawa for a mind-boggling $500 per month. 

Lead photo by

Reddit 
