$1 million Toronto house may look like a concrete bunker but it's adorable inside

They say not to judge a book by its cover, but sometimes, when the cover looks like a concrete bunker, it's hard to get past first impressions.

And that first impression might be why this small two-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow in Old East York has been struggling to sell for the last month.

226 Woodmount Ave. has been listed three times in the last two months.

But despite first impressions of a very sad grey block of a house, getting past that is definitely worth it, because the interior of this home is very cute.

Filled with tons of natural light, the home is bigger than it looks.

The home was renovated back in the early 2000s, and the addition of the skylight in the kitchen really makes the space feel inviting.

The current owners have done even more upgrades to make the home a bit more modern.

The main floor of the house has two bedrooms, a kitchen, a dining room, a living room, and a three-season sunroom.

The primary bedroom is actually big for the footprint of the house.

It takes up as much space as the kitchen and dining room combined and has a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom

The kitchen is sun-filled with a ton of storage and some new appliances.

Although the mismatched cupboards are kinda confusing.

The kitchen then leads into the living room.

And off the living room is the three-seasons sunroom, which is beautiful and walks-out to the backyard.

The sunroom is currently being used as a dining space, but could easily be transformed into an art studio or home office.

The backyard is a certified butterfly garden, so it is bound to be beautiful in the summer.

There's more living space in the basement with a large family room, laundry, and the second washroom.

226 Woodmount Ave. is currently listed for $1,030,000.