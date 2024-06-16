Real Estate
226 Woodmount Ave. Toronto

$1 million Toronto house may look like a concrete bunker but it's adorable inside

They say not to judge a book by its cover, but sometimes, when the cover looks like a concrete bunker, it's hard to get past first impressions. 

And that first impression might be why this small two-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow in Old East York has been struggling to sell for the last month

226 Woodmount Ave. has been listed three times in the last two months

226 Woodmount Ave. Toronto

The front patio. 

But despite first impressions of a very sad grey block of a house, getting past that is definitely worth it, because the interior of this home is very cute. 

226 Woodmount Ave. Toronto

The living room. 

Filled with tons of natural light, the home is bigger than it looks. 

226 Woodmount Ave. Toronto

The kitchen. 

The home was renovated back in the early 2000s, and the addition of the skylight in the kitchen really makes the space feel inviting. 

226 Woodmount Ave. Toronto

Island seating in the sun-drenched kitchen. 

The current owners have done even more upgrades to make the home a bit more modern. 226 Woodmount Ave. Toronto

The second bedroom. 

The main floor of the house has two bedrooms, a kitchen, a dining room, a living room, and a three-season sunroom. 

226 Woodmount Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom is actually big for the footprint of the house. 

226 Woodmount Ave. Toronto

The primary bathroom. 

It takes up as much space as the kitchen and dining room combined and has a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom 

226 Woodmount Ave. Toronto

The kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 

The kitchen is sun-filled with a ton of storage and some new appliances.

226 Woodmount Ave. Toronto

The big skylight makes the small space feel big. 

Although the mismatched cupboards are kinda confusing. 

226 Woodmount Ave. Toronto

The living room leading to the sun room. 

The kitchen then leads into the living room. 

226 Woodmount Ave. Toronto

The sun room. 

And off the living room is the three-seasons sunroom, which is beautiful and walks-out to the backyard. 

226 Woodmount Ave. Toronto

Exposed brick in the sunroom. 

The sunroom is currently being used as a dining space, but could easily be transformed into an art studio or home office. 

226 Woodmount Ave. Toronto

The backyard. 

The backyard is a certified butterfly garden, so it is bound to be beautiful in the summer. 

226 Woodmount Ave. Toronto

The family room in the basement. 

There's more living space in the basement with a large family room, laundry, and the second washroom. 

226 Woodmount Ave. Toronto

The back of the house. 

226 Woodmount Ave. is currently listed for $1,030,000.

Photos by

Kinetic Media
