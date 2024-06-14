This $4 million Toronto home has the most stunning rooftop patio

The sun is shining, the birds are chirping, and the weather is above freezing, which means it is patio season in Toronto. And while there are tons of patios to drink a beer on this summer, sometimes you don't want the crowds or to pay $12 for a pint.

This is why we're extremely jealous of whoever gets to spend their summer on the rooftop patio of 695 Richmond St. W.

This three-bedroom, four-bathroom newly built home has one of the most epic rooftop patios we've seen in a while.

Right in the heart of Trinity Bellwoods, 695 Richmond St. W has rooftop terrace/ green roof with spectacular 360-degree unobstructed views of Toronto.

And it's not the only outdoor space worth mentioning at this address.

There are 1,820 square feet of patios and balconies, both covered and uncovered, so you can be lounging outside rain or shine.

And while the exterior space of this home is clearly the star of the show, the interior of the house is also pretty snazzy.

The home spans across four-storeys and boasts 3,530 square feet of living space.

The home is modern, with big windows, tall ceilings and lots of natural light.

The main floor has a minimalist kitchen with custom Italian cabinetry and millwork.

The kitchen also has the requisite high-end appliances, a huge marble island, a 78-bottle wine cellar, and a built-in espresso machine.

Off the kitchen is the dining area that walks out to the backyard.

Up the custom steel and oak floating staircase, you'll find yourself in the living room, which features 12-foot ceilings, a three-sided fireplace and a walk-out to a front porch.

The breeze blocks really transform this space into something architecturally interesting.

The primary bedroom is located on the third floor of the house and is quite the retreat with 15-foot celings, a dressing room, wet bar and five-piece ensuite bathroom.

The basement has even more living space, including a gym, and a family room with a wet bar.

695 Richmond St. W is listed for $4,250,000.