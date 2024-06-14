Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 12 hours ago
695 Richmond St. W Toronto

This $4 million Toronto home has the most stunning rooftop patio

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 12 hours ago
The sun is shining, the birds are chirping, and the weather is above freezing, which means it is patio season in Toronto. And while there are tons of patios to drink a beer on this summer, sometimes you don't want the crowds or to pay $12 for a pint. 

This is why we're extremely jealous of whoever gets to spend their summer on the rooftop patio of 695 Richmond St. W.

695 Richmond St. W Toronto

Views of the CN Tower from the rooftop patio.

This three-bedroom, four-bathroom newly built home has one of the most epic rooftop patios we've seen in a while. 695 Richmond St. W Toronto

The entrance to the rooftop patio. 

Right in the heart of Trinity Bellwoods, 695 Richmond St. W has rooftop terrace/ green roof with spectacular 360-degree unobstructed views of Toronto. 

695 Richmond St. W Toronto

The rooftop is a blank canvas and features multiple planters for an incredible garden with a view.

And it's not the only outdoor space worth mentioning at this address. 

695 Richmond St. W Toronto

The backyard. 

There are 1,820 square feet of patios and balconies, both covered and uncovered, so you can be lounging outside rain or shine. 

695 Richmond St. W Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

And while the exterior space of this home is clearly the star of the show, the interior of the house is also pretty snazzy. 

695 Richmond St. W Toronto

The living room. 

The home spans across four-storeys and boasts 3,530 square feet of living space. 

695 Richmond St. W Toronto

A bedroom. 

The home is modern, with big windows, tall ceilings and lots of natural light. 

695 Richmond St. W Toronto

The kitchen. 

The main floor has a minimalist kitchen with custom Italian cabinetry and millwork. 

695 Richmond St. W Toronto

The open concept kitchen and dining room. 

The kitchen also has the requisite high-end appliances, a huge marble island, a 78-bottle wine cellar, and a built-in espresso machine. 695 Richmond St. W Toronto

The dining area can fit up to 12 people. 

Off the kitchen is the dining area that walks out to the backyard. 

695 Richmond St. W Toronto

The living room with a fireplace. 

Up the custom steel and oak floating staircase, you'll find yourself in the living room, which features 12-foot ceilings, a three-sided fireplace and a walk-out to a front porch. 

695 Richmond St. W Toronto

A covered patio with privacy. 

The breeze blocks really transform this space into something architecturally interesting. 

695 Richmond St. W Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom is located on the third floor of the house and is quite the retreat with 15-foot celings, a dressing room, wet bar and five-piece ensuite bathroom. 

695 Richmond St. W Toronto

The basement family room. 

The basement has even more living space, including a gym, and a family room with a wet bar. 

695 Richmond St. W Toronto

A wet bar off the living room is perfect for entertaining. 

695 Richmond St. W is listed for $4,250,000.

Lead photo by

Solution Gate Media
