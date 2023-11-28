Real Estate
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
apartment for rent toronto

Someone in Toronto is renting out a makeshift room in their apartment for $800 per month

Toronto's consistently unaffordable housing market means some landlords continue to search for creative (and in certain cases, questionable) ways to transform their spaces to accommodate more tenants and make some extra cash. 

As a result, sketchy accommodations continue to infiltrate the city's rental market, with folks renting out beds on kitchen floors, cots in shared rooms, beds at the top of staircases, and one landlord even listing half of their own bed for rent

In today's episode of troubling rental listings on Kijiji, a makeshift room at an apartment near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West is renting for $800 per month for one individual, or $400 each for two individuals. 

While the space does come furnished, with a Queen bed, leather sofa, clothes shelf, computer desk, and plasma TV, its questionable nature revolves around its "divider wall for privacy." 

apartment for rent toronto

The space also has several black cushion-like squares posted on its wall. Photo: Kijiji.

Unsurprisingly, the divider isn't actually a wall, but rather a tarp or fabric of some sort that's been positioned to provide the tenant with limited "privacy." 

Despite this, the listing says the space is close to the balcony for fresh air or smoking access, although the washroom and kitchen in the apartment are also shared. 

apartment for rent toronto"Priority for tenants able to get along with others as this is a makeshift room with 3.5 bedrooms with other tenants occupying their own units," the listing reads. 

While the space isn't nearly as troubling as some of the other spaces we've seen up for rent in Toronto, it does serve as a sobering reminder of just how unaffordable the city's rental market has become, and how far some landlords are willing to go in order to make extra income. 

Lead photo by

Kijiji
