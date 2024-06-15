Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
45 Park Lane Circle Toronto

This is what a $30 million L.A.-inspired Toronto mansion looks like

Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
In 2021, a Toronto mansion at 45 Park Lane Circ. was up for sale and made headlines, largely because of who lives basically next door. 

Located on the same prestigious street as recording artist Drake's famous mansion, the home sold for $13 million and has since undergone a stunning remodel. 

45 Park Lane Circle Toronto

The view from the front entrance. 

The five-bedroom, nine-bathroom modern estate was re-designed and constructed by Tina Barooti from Tiarch Architect, who won the American Canadian Property Awards in 2022- 2023. 

45 Park Lane Circle Toronto

Soaring ceilings and built-in marble shelves elevate the space. 

And she deserves all the accolades for what she's done with 45 Park Lane Circ.

45 Park Lane Circle Toronto

The living room. 

When it was sold, the home was in rough shape, and the listing recommended a renovation or new build.  

45 Park Lane Circle Toronto

A playroom. 

But the new owners clearly saw the potential and now 45 Park Lane Circ. is an L.A.-style estate with 17,000 square feet of living space, that is the definition of luxury living. 

45 Park Lane Circle Toronto

Views of the backyard. 

As you enter the house, you're met with soaring ceilings, an open-concept layout, and tons of natural light thanks to the many skylights and large windows. 

45 Park Lane Circle Toronto

An indoor tree. 

In fact, there's enough natural light to sustain a fiddle leaf fig tree, which, if you've ever tried to keep one alive, you'll know is no easy feat. 

45 Park Lane Circle Toronto

The dining room. 

The interior is quite minimal in that it is all black and white, but the beauty is in the details. 

45 Park Lane Circle Toronto

The kitchen. 

From the curved walls to the fluted details on the kitchen island to the use of beautiful stone throughout, everything is simple but elevated. 

45 Park Lane Circle Toronto

Textured walls and engineered hardwood floors. 

The incredible thing about this house is that it is a bungalow, so everything is really spread out, but all the main living spaces are on one floor. 

45 Park Lane Circle Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The bedrooms are as luxurious as you'd expect them to be.

45 Park Lane Circle Toronto

The walk-in closet in the primary bedroom. 

They have extravagant boutique worthy walk-in closets, spa-like ensuites and more. 

45 Park Lane Circle Toronto

A sitting room with a fireplace. 

There are all kinds of fun things in the home's basement, which you can access via a pod-like glass elevator. 

45 Park Lane Circle Toronto

The basement rec room and wine cellar. 

There's a home theatre, a full gym, a spa with a steam room, a bar and a wine cellar. 

45 Park Lane Circle Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

But perhaps the most impressive part of this estate is that it is sitting on a whopping three acres of land. 

45 Park Lane Circle Toronto

The pool.

So the backyard really has that Calabasas vibe to it with a huge swimming pool and Jacuzzi. 

45 Park Lane Circle Toronto

The tennis court. 

And as you venture further on the property you'll find a private tennis court, because no LA-inspired home would be complete without one. 

45 Park Lane Circle Toronto

The back of the house. 

45 Park Lane Circ. is listed for $29,800,000.

Photos by

Ryan Fung Photography
