This is what a $30 million L.A.-inspired Toronto mansion looks like

In 2021, a Toronto mansion at 45 Park Lane Circ. was up for sale and made headlines, largely because of who lives basically next door.

Located on the same prestigious street as recording artist Drake's famous mansion, the home sold for $13 million and has since undergone a stunning remodel.

The five-bedroom, nine-bathroom modern estate was re-designed and constructed by Tina Barooti from Tiarch Architect, who won the American Canadian Property Awards in 2022- 2023.

And she deserves all the accolades for what she's done with 45 Park Lane Circ.

When it was sold, the home was in rough shape, and the listing recommended a renovation or new build.

But the new owners clearly saw the potential and now 45 Park Lane Circ. is an L.A.-style estate with 17,000 square feet of living space, that is the definition of luxury living.

As you enter the house, you're met with soaring ceilings, an open-concept layout, and tons of natural light thanks to the many skylights and large windows.

In fact, there's enough natural light to sustain a fiddle leaf fig tree, which, if you've ever tried to keep one alive, you'll know is no easy feat.

The interior is quite minimal in that it is all black and white, but the beauty is in the details.

From the curved walls to the fluted details on the kitchen island to the use of beautiful stone throughout, everything is simple but elevated.

The incredible thing about this house is that it is a bungalow, so everything is really spread out, but all the main living spaces are on one floor.

The bedrooms are as luxurious as you'd expect them to be.

They have extravagant boutique worthy walk-in closets, spa-like ensuites and more.

There are all kinds of fun things in the home's basement, which you can access via a pod-like glass elevator.

There's a home theatre, a full gym, a spa with a steam room, a bar and a wine cellar.

But perhaps the most impressive part of this estate is that it is sitting on a whopping three acres of land.

So the backyard really has that Calabasas vibe to it with a huge swimming pool and Jacuzzi.

And as you venture further on the property you'll find a private tennis court, because no LA-inspired home would be complete without one.

45 Park Lane Circ. is listed for $29,800,000.