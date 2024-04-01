Toronto unveils finalists for design of new observation tower

Almost a year after announcing the project, the Port Lands Authority of Toronto has finally provided an update on the city's much-anticipated new observation tower.

The project, budgeted at a total cost of $460 million, aims to provide locals and tourists with breathtaking views of the cityscape and waterfront, while also serving as a symbol of Toronto's progressive urban development.

In a community meeting last week, attendees were shown the three finalists for the design of the observation tower in an effort to get some preliminary feedback. A final decision on what design to proceed with will be made by the end of May.

Here are three visionary designs for the new observation deck, each offering a unique perspective on how to blend functionality with aesthetic appeal.

SkyArc by StudioArchitects

SkyArc is a sleek and futuristic design that redefines the concept of observation towers. Its curved exterior reflects the surrounding landscape, seamlessly integrating the structure into its environment.

The tower's innovative design incorporates sustainable features, including solar panels and rainwater harvesting systems. At its peak, an observation deck promises to offer panoramic views of Toronto's skyline and Lake Ontario, providing visitors with an unforgettable experience.

Infinity Spire by UrbanDesign Solutions

Infinity Spire is perhaps a more daring concept that pushes the boundaries of traditional architecture and takes inspiration from the CN Tower. Rising from the Port Lands like a beacon of innovation, this tower would feature a helical design that spirals upwards towards the sky.

The structure would be adorned with interactive lighting, allowing it to illuminate the night with vibrant colours and patterns.

Harbour Vista by Lakeshore Architects

This design is inspired by Toronto's maritime heritage and modern urban landscape. This contemporary structure boasts a dynamic facade comprised of glass panels and curved concrete, creating a striking visual effect reminiscent of waves on water.

The tower's observation deck does not rise to the same heights as the other options but would still offer unobstructed views of the bustling harbour and skyline, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in Toronto's rich maritime culture while marvelling at its architectural wonders.

Once a final design is chosen at the end of next month, construction is expected to begin sometime this fall with an anticipated completion date in 2027.