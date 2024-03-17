Ontario rental only lets tenants use kitchen when landlord is home

With the average one-bedroom apartment in Toronto now running for $2,324, certain landlords in and around the GTA continue to look for creative ways to advertise unconventional living accommodations for those strapped for cash.

At this point, prospective tenants in the GTA have seen it all, from beds stuffed at the tops of staircases, rooms crammed with shared bunk beds, and some landlords even offering up a space in their own beds for hefty prices.

The latest questionable listing, located in Oshawa, was recently advertised on Facebook for $800 per person, or $400 for two tenants. While the space might look like a sweet deal at first glance, there are several notable drawbacks worth mentioning.

According to the listing, kitchen access for tenants in the shared basement apartment is only permitted "two or three times per week," and only when the landlord is home.

The peculiar stipulation resulted in a wave of confused reactions on Reddit, where the listing was reshared.

"At first I was like this isn't that bad at all! Then I read the kitchen part and was immediately like this landlord is gonna be a nightmare​​​​​​," one user wrote in response to the listing.

"Imagine paying big rent and you have limited access to the kitchen to feed yourself. What kind of quality of life is this? So they expect you to live off of fast food?" another person wrote.

"What the hell this wasn't bad until the kitchen. I think that would be gross to cook in your room and what about your dirty dishes? Should they just chill out in your room stinking until it's your special day to use the kitchen," one comment reads.

"This is ridiculous. People treating people like animals....because they can."

Other recent horror rental listings in the GTA include a room with a shared bunk bed for $555 a month, and a bed smack dab in the middle of a kitchen for $500 per month.