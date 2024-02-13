Luxury five-star hotel planned within enormous $800M Toronto skyscraper

A new landmark for the Toronto skyline will bring the city a new five-star hotel and a soaring restaurant perched 63 storeys up in the sky.

The new Freed Freed Hotel and Residences project planned at Adelaide and Duncan was revealed in its current form last year when a planning application was filed with the city, and Freed Developments made their new flagship project official with a splashy news release issued Monday.

This crystalline skyscraper designed by Chicago-based tall building specialists Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture will feature 117 luxury hotel rooms and 376 condominium units, along with a skybar and restaurant on the 63rd floor and a sprawling 10,000 square-foot flagship on the ground floor.

"The tower shines against the city's already impressive skyline, becoming an instant icon," says AS+GG Partner Gordon Gill, FAIA.

Gill explained that "The formal geometry of the tower is defined by both its arrival and skyline expressions. Diamond-shaped facets create a distinctive arrival and retail experience at street level, while the complimentary faceted silhouette of the tower's top creates an iconic identity within the Toronto skyline."

Sam Nazarian's lifestyle and hospitality brand, sbe, has announced that the tower will feature the first-ever Canadian location of famed sushi spot Katsuya Restaurant from Master Sushi Chef Katsuya Uechi.

The restaurant currently operates locations in Dubai, Miami, Los Angeles, New York, and The Bahamas, and Toronto is expected to be the brand's 12th restaurant when it opens in Fall 2028.

Sam Nazarian, Founder and CEO, sbe, stated, "We are so thrilled to be bringing the iconic Katsuya brand to Canada for the first time with Peter Freed and his best-in-class team at Freed Developments."

"Katsuya is going to be a destination for locals, hotel guests and residents alike, and we cannot wait to share Chef Katsuya's contemporary Japanese culinary experience with the discerning people of Toronto."

A Japanese theme is evident in the planned tower, which also plans to include a prominent lobby artwork from artist Takashi Murakami titled Together with the Flower Parent and Child.

Interior spaces appointed by Toronto's DesignAgency build on this aesthetic theme, described as being "in harmony with the contemporary architecture and landmark Murakami sculpture."

Sales for the project are scheduled to launch in March 2024, with units for the project expected to range from a compact 270 sq.ft. to sprawling suites measuring over 9,800 sq.ft.