One of Toronto's most prominent intersections to be transformed by condo tower

A new condo tower proposal aims to transform the central intersection in Toronto's Church and Wellesley Village, though it will come at the cost of a Pizza Pizza location that has served the community for decades.

This freshly submitted proposal from developer KingSett Capital seeks permits to redevelop a group of properties wrapping around the northeast corner of Church and Wellesley, spanning 68-78 Wellesley Street East and 505-509 Church Street.

Plans were filed in late January seeking to advance a proposed 28-storey condominium tower designed by architects BDP Quadrangle that would rise almost 92 metres high and retain and incorporate exterior facades of the heritage-designated 1878 William McBean Terrace building.

A planning report explains that the west and south facades of the existing building would be restored to their original appearance, and that "these historic features will remain iconic elements of the design, mediating the proposed redevelopment with the existing character of the area."

The total development size of approximately 17,523 square metres will primarily consist of residential space at over 16,900 square metres.

A total of 258 residential units are proposed within the building, including 241 condominium units and 17 replacement units for rental housing currently on-site.

While housing will occupy the majority of the proposed floor area, the project also aims to integrate itself into the community with almost 620 square metres of commercial and retail space.

This component includes over 232 square metres of community space planned on the second floor of the podium accessed via a dedicated entry lobby off of Church Street, which would serve as potential expansion space for the 519 Community Hub located next door to the north.

Local residents concerned about added traffic in the area will be relieved to learn that the proposal includes a grand total of zero parking spaces, instead opting for a pick-up/drop-off area and 295 bicycle parking spaces.

Such a plan would not have been possible before December 2021, when the City of Toronto eliminated rules imposing mandatory minimums for parking in new residential developments.