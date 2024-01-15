Toronto skyscraper makes list of most exciting projects set to complete in 2024

The world is taking notice of the development boom reshaping Toronto's skyline, with one local skyscraper under construction now considered among the globe's most exciting projects that could complete construction this year.

Construction edu-tainment outlet The B1M recently released a video rounding up what it considers to be the most exciting projects due to complete in 2024.

Among them, the monolithic 91-storey skyscraper under construction at Yonge and Bloor, known as The One, took the #7 position and was the only North American construction project to make the top-ten ranking.

For what it's worth, The One is likely a long way off from completion, and despite its inclusion in this list, there is as much evidence out there to refute a 2024 completion as there is to support it.

After numerous delays and financial concerns, the condo and hotel project was placed into receivership in 2023. However, construction presses on through these challenges, and the tower now stands roughly halfway towards an eventual height of 328.4 metres — taller than any existing building in Canada.

With several dozen storeys left to form and significant interior fit-out work, a 2024 completion, as suggested by The B1M, seems like a generous timeline for a project that has already faced many hurdles along the way.

Though The B1M's video shows Toronto some love, it sets the scene using an outdated aerial clip of the city captured back in 2016, before proceeding to depict an outdated rendering of the tower produced prior to its height increase from 85 to 91 storeys, and citing the previous 306-metre height.

While it points out the building's unique design from Foster + Partners responds to unique site conditions, the video focuses on cutouts in the tower designed to reduce wind loads rather than the more novel hybrid exoskeleton structural system devised to maintain a column-free retail space at the base.

Aside from some errors and glazed-over details, The B1M's video makes Toronto proud by elevating a local project up there with the likes of the rebuilding of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Here are The B1M's top ten most exciting projects that could complete construction in 2024: