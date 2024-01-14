This is what it's like to live inside a massive skybridge between two towers in Toronto

A Toronto condo has gone viral for it's unique (and, if you ask me, terrifying) location in a skybridge connecting two towers.

The aptly named Grand Bridge Suite of 21 Iceboat Terrace in Concord Place quickly became the talk of the town when it was completed in 2021, but is making the rounds once again now that it's back on the market.

One of two 4,168 square foot and three storey units, it offers views of both Lake Ontartio and the city from floor-to-ceiling windows on both sides.

When you enter the unit, you'll quickly be greeted by one of the unit's three walk-in closets in the foyer, perfect storage for the mountains of parkas and puffers needed to survive a Toronto winter.

Boasting three spacious bedrooms and four bathrooms, each bedroom has its own floor in the unit for peace and privacy. Not that it gets more private than living in a suspended bridge between two buildings.

Each bedroom has its own private en suite bathroom, with the exception of the primary, which shares the third floor of the unit with a grand bathroom featuring a standalone tub that looks out over the lake.

The unit's massive open-concept living space features unobstructed North- and South-facing views for resident's to take their pick of gazing out at the lake or CN tower, and is also connected to the kitchen, which is outfitted with new appliances.

If the ample space and high ceilings inside of the unit has you feeling stuffy (that was a joke), you can head up to the 823 square foot private terrace connected to the third floor of the unit.

With maintenance fees of $2164 per month and an annual property tax of $12,299, the unit also comes with three parking spots, a private motorcycle garage and a large storage unit.

All this can be yours for a cool $3.9 million, which is actually down from the price it was originally listed for in 2021, at $4.5 million. Sounds like a steal to me!