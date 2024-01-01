Enormous towers to redefine community around future Toronto subway station

A station on the upcoming Ontario Line is acting as the catalyst for a huge new community set to transform Toronto's Thorncliffe Park neighbourhood with towers as tall as 56 storeys.

Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Metrolinx have filed an application to bring this enormous new transit-oriented community, or TOC, to the area of the future Thorncliffe Park Station on the 15.6-km Ontario Line that will connect the current Ontario Science Centre with Exhibition Place.

The new development proposal is centred around both the southwest and northwest sides of the Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard intersection.

A community masterplan from architects SvN calls for a soaring complex containing six residential towers and an office tower with heights of 13, 24, 31, 46, 46, 56 and 56 storeys, respectively.

Most of the current blocks would be levelled to make way for the new mega-complex, though the plan would retain a significant community amenity, leaving the existing Islamic Society of Toronto building in place.

The Thorncliffe Park TOC calls for a total of 216,630 square metres of new space, primarily planned as residential (more than 190,000 square metres), along with over 6,700 square metres of retail and upwards of 16,000 square metres of office space.

Density-packed TOCs such as these are being fast-tracked to introduce housing and maximize ridership along this new transit route.

Approximately 2,664 residential units are proposed across six of the seven towers, including a sizeable affordable housing component.

Infrastructure Ontario states that "future growth potential for the Thorncliffe Park Station site is dependent on a planned transit station that would provide the surrounding neighbourhood with new subway service along the Ontario Line, as well as a new TTC bus node."

"The proposed TOC would leverage investments in transit infrastructure to provide new housing and job opportunities, as well as new community amenities, including parks and public space for the Thorncliffe community."

A new network of public spaces will front the site along Overlea Boulevard, connecting the east and west halves of the site to create a frontage designed for pedestrians and cyclists.

Included in the public space program is a proposed 2,500-square-metre park as well as a large public plaza and other privately-owned public spaces adjacent to the Ontario Line station.

In addition to the Ontario Line station and a new attached TTC bus terminal, the complex is to be served by over 3,000 bicycle parking spots — just one of many environmental commitments on tap.

Other environmental sustainability objectives include plans to meet or exceed Toronto Green Standard requirements and the provision of homes and employment lands with direct transit access, offsetting vehicle use.

More details about the proposal will be presented at the TOC's first virtual open house on February 29, 2024, at 6:30 p.m.