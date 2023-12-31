These were the 5 tallest buildings to join the Toronto skyline in 2023

Toronto's mostly-condo-fuelled building boom continued unabated in 2023 despite a slowdown in the real estate market and a runaway affordability crisis, bringing another crop of tall buildings to the city's ever-changing skyline.

Several tall buildings joined the Toronto skyline in 2023, and here are the five tallest towers that reached their final form over the past year.

TD Terrace

This new 46-storey office tower at Simcoe and Front is the only commercial building on this list, which is not entirely surprising in a city that has displayed a borderline obsession with condos over the last two decades.

While the new property from Cadillac Fairview isn't set to officially open until early 2024, the building has reached a state of apparent completion, wowing passersby with its curvaceous design from Chicago-based architects Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill (AS+GG) with local firm B+H Architects.

With a dazzling LED-adorned crown topping out at 240 metres, is now the seventh-tallest building in Toronto.

Sugar Wharf Tower II

This new two-tower complex on Lake Shore Boulevard marks just the first phase in Menkes Developments' enormous Sugar Wharf complex. The initial towers have brought a dazzling pattern from architects—Alliance to the city skyline.

The taller of the first phase condo towers rises 231 metres, and became Toronto's 12th-tallest building when it welcomed its first residents in 2023.

Sugar Wharf Tower I

Just next door, the shorter of these fraternal twin condo towers rises 219 metres above the Gardiner Expressway, and became the city's 17th-tallest building in 2023.

The first phase towers' monumental impact on the skyline is already being challenged by the second phase of towers at Sugar Wharf, which will feature towers soaring to heights of 90, 87, and 79 storeys.

The Rosedale on Bloor

This new condo-hotel complex from developer Gupta Group towers 55 storeys above Bloor Street East, just west of Sherbourne subway station.

Its height of almost 186 metres makes Rosedale on Bloor the fourth-tallest building to complete construction in 2023.

The new addition features a design from architects Arcadis, and brought Toronto its first Canopy by Hilton hotel location.

Four-Fifty The Well

Megacomplex The Well at Front and Spadina saw its first phase office tower completed in 2022, and 2023 proved another big year for the enormous mixed-use development from a team of cooperating developers and architects.

The tallest residential building in the complex, developed for RioCan Living and Woodbourne Canada Management, was completed in 2023, and now towers 46 storeys above Front Street with a height of just over 157 metres

While that is the same floor count as the #1 entry on this list in TD Terrace, residential builds have much lower ceiling heights than commercial buildings. Despite the floor count similarities, there is an enormous height differential between these two buildings.

It is also the third of five buildings on this list to feature a design by architects—Alliance, a firm clearly getting plenty of work in this town.

A new year is set to bring a whole new round of tall buildings to the city, and it will be exciting to witness 12 more months of evolution for the Toronto skyline.