Toronto just got a new light show shining bright on the city skyline

The Toronto skyline is going through a period of intense transformation, a metamorphosis that took another big step this summer when the crown lighting flicked on for the city's newest office tower.

Cadillac Fairview's 160 Front Street West — recently dubbed the TD Terrace for its anchor tenant banking institution — has been under construction since early 2019, and the 46-storey office tower is now wrapping up at the northeast corner of Front and Simcoe.

Throughout the summer, the tower has been quietly testing new LED lighting woven into the scalloped facades of the tower's curvilinear crown — punctuating the building's unique design from Chicago-based architects Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill (AS+GG) with local firm B+H Architects.

Details of the crown lighting were first revealed to the public via a May 2020 signage application with the City of Toronto, which included renderings depicting a green hue emanating from the curved upper floors of the building.

Signage Application submitted for 240 meter tall office tower currently under construction @ 160 Front St W in #Toronto for TD logos and LED lighting. Spectacular addition to the skyline by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill #architecture & @BHarchitects (@CadFairview is developer) pic.twitter.com/CjUR0CMvGH — Mike CollinsWilliams (@mikejcw) May 20, 2020

Throughout the summer, passersby have been recording glimpses of the new crown LED display in action, showing off much more than just the green lighting promised in renderings.

A full spectrum of colours seen dancing across the skyline in recent weeks is part of the testing program for the new light feature.

Though TD has given every indication that the tower will be lit green most evenings, the light show spotted on what is now topped-out as Toronto's seventh-tallest building hints at the system's capabilities for special events.

Event-specific programming for the tower's crown was already confirmed during the construction of the new office building, however, the LEDs' disco-esque qualities were only revealed through recent testing.

In addition to the LED lighting, the black square screens destined to bear the TD logo will be programmed to change throughout the year with static imagery to mark as many as 12 occasions a year, including TD Pride, Women's Day, Anti-bullying Day, National Indigenous Peoples Day, Canada Day, and Earth Day.

TD Terrace is targeting a scheduled construction completion this coming December, with an opening planned to follow for Spring 2024.