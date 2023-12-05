Real Estate
Someone is renting out a shared room with 3 beds near Toronto for $550 per month

As a result of Toronto's consistently unaffordable housing market, prospective tenants in the city are being forced to extend their searches for budget-friendly accommodations way beyond the downtown core.

However, plenty of GTA cities, including — Mississauga, Vaughan, and Brampton — continue to offer sky-high rent prices, with landlords often looking for creative ways to list spaces in the homes, from kitchen floors, to staircases, and even shared beds

One listing on Kijiji recently made rounds on social media after it listed three beds side-by-side in a shared room for $550 a person. The basement listing, located in Brampton, is unfortunately one of many in the GTA advertising multiple beds in the same room for a hefty price tag.

"Looking for clean, decent, and respectful girls or boys to share fully-furnished rooms in a fully-furnished basement," the listing reads. "Shared queen size bed $525 each. Separate single bed $550 each." 

Despite living with multiple other tenants, the landlord still has several rules for people who choose to rent out the space. "No parking and no full cooking," the listing reads, with only "light cooking" being permitted. 

The space does come with several "bonuses," including all utilities, high-speed internet, as well as laundry, kitchen, and cleaning supplies, but most people weren't too sure that all these perks justified the listing's questionable circumstances and price tag. 

"I've been apartment hunting for a few months in Toronto. I see this often. Some places at least stack the mattresses out of the way in a corner, but yeah," one person wrote in response to the listing. 

"In 2015 I paid for a basement room for $600 in Toronto. This is getting out of control," another person shared. 

The space isn't nearly as alarming as some of the other listings we've seen in the GTA, but it does serve as a reminder of just how far certain landlords are willing to go to appeal to students stuck in the region's unaffordable rental market.

Lead photo by

Kijiji
