Someone just listed a Toronto home for $1k but you can't actually live in it

In a commentary on Toronto's housing market, a local agency has listed a home in the downtown core for just $1,000, which is less than one might pay to rent half of someone else's bedroom in the city these days.

The Kijiji posting from Monday, which is sure to attract tons of eyeballs given its absurdity, advertises a "bite-sized bungalow" on the ultra-cool Ossington strip courtesy of one FC Realty.

The home is referred to as a "unique gem" that is especially perfect for people looking to downsize — which in this case would be any and all prospective buyers, as the size is just one square foot.

"Welcome to 45B Ossington!," the ad starts, trying to appeal to young families looking for a starter home or "anyone looking to break into this city's crazy real estate market!"

It points out the desirability of the neighbourhood, and promises that the one-square-foot lot compensates for what it lacks in size with oodles of character and charm.

"With an asking price of $1000, this listing won’t last long," it reads.

The posting seems absolutely impossible until one looks at the photos attached: a gingerbread house.

FUSE Create, which is behind the listing, says it came up with this holiday-themed campaign as a holiday card of sorts to raise awareness of the "Gingerbread House-ing Crisis" in Canada's biggest metropolis.

"The cost of housing in Toronto is through the roof; home prices have

climbed almost 30 per cent in the last four years," the team writes in a release forwarded to blogTO.

"The average Ontarian needs to save for almost 20 years to make a down payment on a home. And during the holiday season, this out-of-reach housing market hits particularly…home."

The firm used a gingerbread house, usually symbolic of the warmth and cheer of the holidays, to instead emphasize how far out of reach real estate in the GTA is for most who live here — the 1:1 scale model of a Toronto home has the same price-per-square foot as the average piece of real estate here, at $1,000 for its single square foot lot.

In drawing attention to our housing crisis, FUSE Create is asking that those who view the listing make a donation to Mainstay Housing, a local non-profit that provides residents affordable units.

"It's a stark commentary on where this city and country are struggling. We want to support the innovation that Mainstay Housing is

incubating for future homeowners," the agency says.