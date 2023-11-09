This character-filled Toronto home is under $1 million

There's something undeniably magical about Cabbagetown, with its picturesque Victorian homes and tree-lined streets.

Nestled amidst the historic charm and cobblestone pathways, we've stumbled upon a hidden gem that's sure to make you swoon.

79 Seaton St. is as cute as a button and the curb appeal alone is enough to make you smile.

As you approach this charming Cabbagetown house, you'll be greeted by its adorable Victorian exterior – which is not as old as you think.

The front of the home was largely rebuilt in the early '80s, according to realtor Michael O'Brien.

"The row of four houses had a fire in the late 70s," he told blogTO. "So, it’s more modern than it looks from the exterior!"

Which if you know how much work and money old homes can take to update and be structurally up to code, a front facade built in the 80s is a big money saving bonus.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house showcases a unique blend of old-world character and modern amenities.

The moment you step inside, you'll find yourself in a massive, high-ceilinged, loft-like living room that exudes warmth and coziness.

It's the perfect place to unwind, entertain friends, or simply soak up the sunshine streaming through the large windows.

At the heart of the home is the kitchen. Recently renovated, the kitchen boasts a black stainless aesthetic that's sleek and trendy but is still cottage-core with the tinned ceiling.

The pièce de résistance? A striking black granite farmer-style sink that's as functional as it is stylish.

The Smeg retro refrigerator, Zline black stainless gas range, built-in dishwasher, and Akdy stainless range hood are all included in this culinary haven.

As you make your way to the second floor, you'll find a cozy family room with a gas fireplace, creating a snug spot for those chilly Toronto evenings.

This level also features the bedrooms and bathrooms, providing ample space for a growing family or accommodating guests.

In a city where outdoor space is a hot commodity, this Cabbagetown home doesn't disappoint.

Not one, but two decks beckon you to sip your morning coffee or host a summer BBQ.

One of the biggest draws of this Cabbagetown gem is its location.

It's just a stone's throw away from transit options and with the upcoming Moss Park subway station means your commute will be a breeze.

So, if you've been on the hunt for a charming, historic-meets-modern Cabbagetown home that oozes character, look no further.

And the best news, the home is listed for under $1 million at $995,000. But don't wait too long, this beauty will be snapped up in no time at that price.