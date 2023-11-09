Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 50 minutes ago
79 Seaton Street Toronto

This character-filled Toronto home is under $1 million

There's something undeniably magical about Cabbagetown, with its picturesque Victorian homes and tree-lined streets.

Nestled amidst the historic charm and cobblestone pathways, we've stumbled upon a hidden gem that's sure to make you swoon.

79 Seaton St. is as cute as a button and the curb appeal alone is enough to make you smile.79 Seaton Street Toronto

The front stoop. 

As you approach this charming Cabbagetown house, you'll be greeted by its adorable Victorian exterior –  which is not as old as you think.

79 Seaton Street Toronto

The eat-in kitchen. 

The front of the home was largely rebuilt in the early '80s, according to realtor Michael O'Brien. 

79 Seaton Street Toronto

Stained glass windows add plenty of charm. 

"The row of four houses had a fire in the late 70s," he told blogTO. "So, it’s more modern than it looks from the exterior!" 

79 Seaton Street Toronto

The main floor. 

Which if you know how much work and money old homes can take to update and be structurally up to code, a front facade built in the 80s is a big money saving bonus.

79 Seaton Street Toronto

The second-floor family room with French doors that lead to a patio. 

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house showcases a unique blend of old-world character and modern amenities.

79 Seaton Street Toronto

The living room and front entrance. 

The moment you step inside, you'll find yourself in a massive, high-ceilinged, loft-like living room that exudes warmth and coziness.

79 Seaton Street Toronto

The lot for the house is only 13-feet wide. 

It's the perfect place to unwind, entertain friends, or simply soak up the sunshine streaming through the large windows.

79 Seaton Street Toronto

The dining room and kitchen. 

At the heart of the home is the kitchen. Recently renovated, the kitchen boasts a black stainless aesthetic that's sleek and trendy but is still cottage-core with the tinned ceiling.

79 Seaton Street Toronto

The recently renovated kitchen with open shelving. 

The pièce de résistance? A striking black granite farmer-style sink that's as functional as it is stylish.

The Smeg retro refrigerator, Zline black stainless gas range, built-in dishwasher, and Akdy stainless range hood are all included in this culinary haven.

79 Seaton Street Toronto

A gas fireplace in the family room. 

As you make your way to the second floor, you'll find a cozy family room with a gas fireplace, creating a snug spot for those chilly Toronto evenings.

79 Seaton Street Toronto

The primary bedroom with soaring ceilings and bright windows. 

This level also features the bedrooms and bathrooms, providing ample space for a growing family or accommodating guests. 

79 Seaton Street Toronto

The back patio and parking pad. 

In a city where outdoor space is a hot commodity, this Cabbagetown home doesn't disappoint.

79 Seaton Street Toronto

The upper deck with plenty of privacy. 

Not one, but two decks beckon you to sip your morning coffee or host a summer BBQ. 

79 Seaton Street Toronto

An office or bedroom. 

One of the biggest draws of this Cabbagetown gem is its location.

79 Seaton Street Toronto

One of two bathrooms. 

It's just a stone's throw away from transit options and with the upcoming Moss Park subway station means your commute will be a breeze.79 Seaton Street Toronto

The breakfast area in the kitchen with French doors that lead to the back garden.

So, if you've been on the hunt for a charming, historic-meets-modern Cabbagetown home that oozes character, look no further. 

79 Seaton Street Toronto

The back of the house. 

And the best news, the home is listed for under $1 million at $995,000. But don't wait too long, this beauty will be snapped up in no time at that price. 

Photos by

Bosley Real Estate Ltd.
