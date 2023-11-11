This $8 million architect's home in Toronto is modern and welcoming

Designed by award winning Architect Prish Jain of Tact Architecture as his personal family residence, this house was crafted and built over five years.

The home celebrates the surrounding nature with it's long stretches of glass as well as angular design, that brilliantly blends the indoors and outdoors.

According to realtors Christian Vermast and Paul Maranger, Jain contempalted every single detail of the over 5,000-square-foot home.

The home is open concept and embodies the principals of "warm modernism", Jain told blogTO back in 2022.

This welcoming and approachable style of modernism is effortlessly achieved in the residence through the use of natural materials like limestone and white oak, warm hues, various textures, and carefully orchestrated lighting.

The home boasts four bedrooms, seven bathrooms and plenty of luxury amenities.

This home has it's very own home theatre, wine room, gym and a complete smart home design with Control4 automation system.

The main floor is open concept and the great room has towering two-storey ceilings.

The kitchen is impressive with integrated appliances and plenty of room to eat.

All the bedrooms have their own ensuite.

The lower level of the house is decked out with everything you could ever want for fun and fitness.

The backyard, which backs onto a ravine, is like your own private paradise with plenty of lush trees, a salt water pool, and outdoor kitchen and bar inside the cabana.

For those who appreciate modern elegance, 51 North Dr. is an exceptional bespoke home.

It even has a slick home office that would make anyone want to work from home.

Since we wrote about it last year, 51 North Dr. has been on and off the market – either as a rental or to be sold – five times.

Now, 51 North Dr. is listed for $7,998,000, which is an almost $1 million price drop from it's orginal asking price of $8,789,000.