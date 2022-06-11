This is what an award-winning architect's Toronto home looks like

When people think about architecture, residential homes aren't usually top of mind. We think of impressive buildings that push the boundaries of engineering and design.

And while grand-scale architecture is impressive, residential architecture deserves some recognition as well.

Prishram Jain, TACT Architecture's award-winning principal architect, as well as 11 North Drive's architect and owner, created a home that embodies the architectural principles of "Warm Modernism."

It refers to "an approach to modern architecture which challenges the assertion that modernism [needs] to be cold and clinical," explained owner Jain.

"Honesty and integrity in the selection of materials and how they are used throughout, are upheld as one of the primary tenets of the Modernist movement."

The four-bedroom, eight-bathroom house uses natural stones and woods, warm colours, textures, and light to create a friendly and accessible style of modernism that is easily embraced.

The main floor is bright and open with clean lines and a minimalist aesthetic.

Upstairs are the bedrooms, each with their own bathroom.

The primary bedroom offers a five-piece ensuite bathroom, walk-in closet, and a balcony.

There's more living space in the basement with a full gym featuring a sauna as well as a media room and family room.

The home backs onto a ravine, giving it a serene natural surrounding.

The backyard additionally features a pool, cabana with a bar, an outdoor shower, and a bathroom – because who wants wet kids running through the house?

And while modern homes aren't for everyone, and the idea of warm modernism is a bit unapproachable in its academic and philosophical roots, Jain told blogTO it's the feeling you get in the home that's the main point.

"The ultimate test is the experience that people have with the architecture. While one may not have appreciated a modern house before, they do love their experience with this house," he said.

"For a house to speak for itself through the experience it invokes by its inhabitants and guests, is after all what good architecture is all about. To quietly and positively create a higher quality of life."

The home is listed for $8,789,000.