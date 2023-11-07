Enormous community with 5 condo towers planned next to Toronto mall

Big changes are coming to areas that will be served by the future Scarborough Subway Extension, including a new plan that would add thousands of residents to the vicinity of Scarborough Town Centre mall and the planned Scarborough Centre Station.

A new application seeks to bring five condo towers with heights of up to 50 storeys to 100 Borough Drive, an approximately six-acre (2.4 ha) site currently home to a vacant six-storey office building and surface parking, just west of the future Scarborough Centre Station on the Line 2 subway extension.

Developer Dov Capital Corporation is planning a community spread across three development blocks, with five towers designed by architects Arcadis rising to respective heights of 50, 50, 46, 39, and 26 storeys, a public street and a park.

The plan seeks permits to introduce a whopping 2,335 condominium units, proposed in a breakdown of eight studios, 1,466 one-bedrooms, 619 two-bedrooms and 242 three-bedrooms.

The one-bedroom heavy loadout (62.8 per cent of the total unit count) could be an indication that the project will be targeting the speculative condo investor market looking to capitalize on rising property values around the future Scarborough Subway Extension.

Despite the supposed transit-oriented planning shaping this development, the plan calls for a massive parking component spanning three floors of underground parking and two floors of above-ground parking

This garage would accommodate a proposed 1,435 cars — implying that less than half of residents are expected to make use of the planned Scarborough Centre stop on the upcoming subway extension.

In addition to the parking component, a total of 1,795 bicycle spaces are proposed.

Residents of the complex and the surrounding area would benefit from a large park planned on the development site.

A triangular area at the southern end of the site would be dedicated to the City as a public park, measuring a generous 2,161 square metres, or just over 23,260 square feet.

The application is still a long way from realization and has not yet been circulated among City divisions as of writing.

Public meetings and consultations in the next several months will shape the project's path going forward, and what ends up being built could look far different from this first-step proposal.