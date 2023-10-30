Real Estate
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Someone in Ontario is renting a sketchy room in a basement for $1,050 per month

Real Estate
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Trying to find an affordable place to rent in Ontario's exorbitant housing market can be like trying to find a needle in a haystack, as evident by the increasingly sketchy listings that continue to dominate rental websites. 

A new Facebook Marketplace listing out of Hamilton — which has already been rented out by a tenant — shows a spooky private bedroom in a basement for a whopping $1,050 per month. 

The private bedroom also comes with access to a shared kitchen, living area, and backyard. Photo: Facebook Marketplace.

Not included in the final price is parking and air conditioning for $50 each, bringing up the grand monthly total to $1,150. 

Similar to other horror listings in the province, the unit received lots of attention on social media, with one TikTok highlighting the space amassing 40,000 views. 

@bbgrill8 Landleeches are scum #ontario #housingmarket #landlordspecial ♬ original sound - bbgrill

The TikTok emphasizes the unit's exposed pipes, questionably low ceilings, painter's tape, and rough paint job, especially when positioned against its steep monthly rent. 

While some speculated that the unit is probably not entirely legal, others rightfully pointed out that those looking for accommodations under a tight budget don't have the luxury of being too picky. 

Lead photo by

Facebook Marketplace
