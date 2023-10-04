This $8 million Toronto home looks like it's from a different century

246 Riverside Drive is one of those Toronto homes that's hard to believe exists in the city, let alone this century.

The Georgian Revival Manor is located right on the Humber River and has it's own boathouse and dock.

The home is filled with old-world charm that makes you feel like you've been transported back in time to the late 19th century.

From the oversized, custom solid wood trim, to the exquisite wood flooring and detailed wainscoting, you rarely find such craftsmanship in today's new builds.

We wrote about this six-bedroom, six-bathroom house a couple years ago when it was listed for $7,389,000, but since 2021, it still hasn't sold.

They dropped the listing price down to $6,998,000 and then took it off the market completely for all of 2022.

In January this year, they tried to lease it but ultimately couldn't find someone willing to pay the $13,500 a month in rent. Shocking.

Now, it's back on the market for $7,980,000 – almost $1 million more than what it was last listed for in 2021.

Normally, we'd say this house was overpriced. If it wasn't going to sell at $7 million, why would it sell at nearly $8 million?

But this place is actually probably worth closer to $9 million. Or at least according to HouseSigma's valuation, which states this home is worth approximately $8,718,890.

First, it's a waterfront property in the heart of Toronto that's sitting on almost an acre of land.

These kinds of properties are incredibly rare, so obviously are going to cost a pretty penny.

Even when looking at the comparables, there's nothing that really comes close in terms of land or livable space.

Second, this home has been decked out with all the latest tech and appliances.

From a fully integrated CONTROL4 smarthome system to the elevator and 500-bottle wine cellar, this home is the cat's pajamas.

So why isn't it selling? Your guess is as good as ours, but we'd say probably because it's $8 million, and while the traditional design style is beautiful, it may not be for everyone.

246 Riverside Dr. is just waiting for the right buyer to come along and when they do, they're going to get an exceptional home.