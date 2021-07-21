This $7 million Toronto home has a room that looks like a medieval dungeon

Behind the gates of 246 Riverside Drive is a home that can make you forget you're in the city.

The stately Georgian home is more reminiscent of a private country estate than a suburban home.

The home is listed for $7,389,000 and sits on 0.7 acres of land that backs onto the Humber River.

Not only do you have a waterfront property but the home has a private boathouse and dock.

The last time this home was on the market was back in 2010 when it sold for just under $2 million.

The six bedroom, seven bathroom house has since gone through some upgrades which makes it worthy of the $5 million price hike.

There are a number of luxuries featured throughout the home. For example, there's not one but two kitchens on the main floor.

Like the exterior of the house, the home has a traditional old world style to it with formal living and dining rooms, wainscotting throughout, classic wood burning fireplaces, antique light fixtures and more.

The home also has one of the more unique hallways I've seen in a home with what looks like the original facade of the home.

Upstairs you'll find the bedrooms and a wood panelled office that's beyond cozy.

The primary bedroom has a gorgeous fireplace, views of the river, a breathtaking ensuite and walk-in closet and a secret passage to another bedroom.

But truly, it's the lower level of this home that steals the show.

The main area is an open games room with a beautiful wood and stained glass bar that reminds me of an old English pub. There's also a home gym that includes a sauna and two shower change rooms.

However, while all of that is undoubtedly nice the wine cellar is the piece-de-la-resistance. It has low ceilings with dark wood beams and stone walls that makes it feel like you're in the belly of an old castle.

And if the decor wasn't enough to make you feel like you've traveled through time there's also a secret passageway back to the kitchens off this room.