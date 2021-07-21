Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
246 Riverside Drive Toronto

This $7 million Toronto home has a room that looks like a medieval dungeon

Behind the gates of 246 Riverside Drive is a home that can make you forget you're in the city. 

The stately Georgian home is more reminiscent of a private country estate than a suburban home. 

246 Riverside Drive Toronto

The foyer with marble tiles.

The home is listed for $7,389,000 and sits on 0.7 acres of land that backs onto the Humber River. 

246 Riverside Drive Toronto

The view of the Humber River from the property.

Not only do you have a waterfront property but the home has a private boathouse and dock. 

246 Riverside Drive Toronto

The dining room has a fireplace. 

The last time this home was on the market was back in 2010 when it sold for just under $2 million.

246 Riverside Drive Toronto

The living room. 

The six bedroom, seven bathroom house has since gone through some upgrades which makes it worthy of the $5 million price hike. 

246 Riverside Drive Toronto

The kitchen with a secret passage downstairs to the wine cellar. 

There are a number of luxuries featured throughout the home. For example, there's not one but two kitchens on the main floor. 

246 Riverside Drive Toronto

The family room. 

Like the exterior of the house, the home has a traditional old world style to it with formal living and dining rooms, wainscotting throughout, classic wood burning fireplaces, antique light fixtures and more. 

246 Riverside Drive Toronto

The hallway with exposed brick and a stained glass window. 

The home also has one of the more unique hallways I've seen in a home with what looks like the original facade of the home. 

246 Riverside Drive Toronto

The office with built-in bookcases and fireplace. 

Upstairs you'll find the bedrooms and a wood panelled office that's beyond cozy. 

246 Riverside Drive Toronto

The primary bedroom ensuite with a claw foot soaker tub and a huge walk-in shower. 

The primary bedroom has a gorgeous fireplace, views of the river, a breathtaking ensuite and walk-in closet and a secret passage to another bedroom. 

246 Riverside Drive Toronto

The rec room has a billiards table, fireplace and lots of space for lounging. 

But truly, it's the lower level of this home that steals the show. 

246 Riverside Drive Toronto

The home gym has French doors that walk-out to the backyard.

The main area is an open games room with a beautiful wood and stained glass bar that reminds me of an old English pub. There's also a home gym that includes a sauna and two shower change rooms. 

246 Riverside Drive Toronto

The wine cellar has enough space to create another unique dining experience or tasting room.

However, while all of that is undoubtedly nice the wine cellar is the piece-de-la-resistance. It has low ceilings with dark wood beams and stone walls that makes it feel like you're in the belly of an old castle.

246 Riverside Drive Toronto

The second kitchen with space for a breakfast nook. 

And if the decor wasn't enough to make you feel like you've traveled through time there's also a secret passageway back to the kitchens off this room. 246 Riverside Drive Toronto

Photos by

Birdhouse Media

